Why older bodies have trouble effectively regulating temperature

Metabolism also slows as we age, possibly reducing circulation and thinning skin and the layer of fat under it. This typically makes people feel colder.

“Poor circulation can make it more difficult to keep hands and feet warm,” says Gelarden.

“In addition, older adults have lower baseline heat production and a blunted response in the small blood vessels in the skin that usually adapt to cold exposure by constricting and conserving warmth within the skin,” says Levine. “This is why frostbite is such a concern in the winter for our older patients.”

That’s why, says Levine, it’s important for the older adult to be aware they are in a place with cooler temperatures, Levine. “Because of reduced thermoregulation they might not feel cold until the temperature really drops,” she says noting that poor thermoregulation also applies to falling asleep on a heating pad as it might keep older adults from realizing their skin is burning.

It’s important, says Gelarden, to note that an increased in sensitivity to cold and or having chills can also be signs of other conditions. These include thyroid disease, cardiovascular disease, peripheral artery disease, diabetes, kidney disease, anemia and infections.

That’s why, she says, it’s important to discuss any changes in your baseline with your health care providers.

I remember my mother, the year she turned 96, wearing a long cardigan sweater over a wool sweater, and wool slacks drinking a cup of hot tea. It would have been the perfect outfit if it was snowing outside but instead we were headed to the beach with temperatures in the upper 80s. My mom had never been bothered by the cold but here she was bundled up as though a blizzard was on its way.

“Aging bodies have difficulty generating enough heat to maintain a ‘normal’ body temperature,” says nurse practitioner Jolene Gel Arden, MD, FNP-BC, who is on staff at Hartsfield Village, Community Healthcare. “For adolescents to adults under 65 the average body temperature may range from 97.6 to 99.6F while with adults over 65 the range may be from 96.4 to 98.5 degrees F.”

Thermoregulation is the ability to change core body temperature based on changes in temperature within the environment says Stacie Levine M.D. UChicago Medicine who specializes in geriatric medicine and palliative care with a focus on pain management.

“Normal aging processes lead to changes in our body’s ability to thermoregulate,” she continues. “When the room or outside temperatures start to cool, an older adult’s nervous system has a slower response to these drops in temperature compared to younger counterparts. Younger persons who sense a dip in temperature will adapt their behaviors by putting on warmer clothes or moving to a warmer location. They may also shiver which is the body’s natural ability to warm itself by stimulating small muscle movements to induce warmth. This is all blunted as we age.”

Normal aging also blunts the body’s ability to change temperature in order to respond to an external factor says Levine, giving the example, of when an older adult has a suspected infection the oral temperature may not be accurate.

“In those cases, we check rectal temperatures to assess core body temperature,” she says.

Sidebar: Tips for Staying Warm & Safe

“Wear a hat, scarf, gloves, and warm socks as the skin in the scalp, fingers, and toes contain many small blood vessels that will give up warmth to the ambient air when not protected,” says Gelarden. “Drink hot tea or other warm drinks—but not too hot--which fill up the digestive system and can heat up the inner core. Use plenty of blankets at night to keep warm and reduce heat loss. It’s also important to wear hat and gloves when outside in the cold.”

The following also will help: