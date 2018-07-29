Sometimes you just need to get away and rejuvenate as a couple. Life is hectic and non-stop. And there are probably times you resort to just floating along as roommates, passing each other in the hallway as you shuttle kids from place to place, race off to work, shop, do housework, walk the dog or the other tasks that linger on your to-do list.
But it’s also hard to find time to jet off on a trip to rekindle the romance and slow down. You don’t have to go far if you plan a getaway at Serenity Springs, located between Michigan City and LaPorte.
Tucked away on 85 acres along Interstate 94, you feel like you are much farther away from home. Although you’re pretty close to city conveniences, you’re secluded in this isolated little oasis where there are no cars and telephones on the grounds and you’re left with quiet sounds of nature.
Serenity Springs, opened 19 years ago, is designed to be distraction-free with no phones in the cabins. Cars are parked at the check-in building and you are brought to your cabin via horse-drawn carriage. On the grounds are 31 unique cabins situated either on their lake, pond or creek.
There are five different rooflines, so there are different cabin layouts, including an A-frame with an upstairs bedroom, a barn-style, and a loft cabin with a little loft seating area that you get to via ladder but that offers beautiful, elevated views.
Each cabin has its own name, is decorated uniquely and gives a different view of the grounds, so you could visit 31 times and have a different experience at each one.
Although there are no phones, there are televisions and a number of activities on site for couples to enjoy together. Bikes are available to take a ride on the trails, a bait shop has equipment available for fishing and there are two clubhouses on site where you can play some ping pong or board games.
Each cabin has a private deck with a fire pit and grill, should you want to do some cooking, and there's a bin of food for the many geese, ducks and swans that reside on the grounds.
Amenities abound, including 'butler box'
Upon arrival, a staff members gives you a little tour and explanation of the cabin. One of the things they’ll tell you about is your butler box. Without telephones, this is the mode of communication.
If you have a request, you can leave a note in the butler box, and they can fill that request without interruption. There’s a switch you flip that will let them know you’ve left a note, and there’s a switch they flip when they leave something in the box that turns on a light within your cabin.
Sometimes, goodies are left without your even requesting them. If you unexpectedly see the light go on in the night after you have checked in, you might find some dessert, the makings for s’mores or some breakfast items for the next day waiting for you.
A light breakfast of muffins and fruit is included in your stay, but they also offer complimentary fresh eggs if you wish to cook them on your grill and you can purchase a pack of fresh bacon from a local butcher.
If you’d rather let someone else cook dinner, you’ll find several menus in your room that you can order from. There’s also an option to have a candlelight dinner in your room. This is the one thing that doesn’t go in the butler box. Staff come in quickly with a tablecloth and candles and place your dinner out for you.
There are a number of different add-ons you can arrange for when booking a stay, including fun gift baskets or a massage appointment. In the check-in lobby, you can purchase wine and other additional items for your stay, and there’s a library of DVDs that can be borrowed at no charge.
One night goes by much too quickly and their motto is “One Night’s Just Not Enough.” Check the Facebook page or subscribe to their email list for occasional special offers and multinight discounts.