Servants at Work provides new mobility, hope to the disabled

The holiday season is a time of giving— not just of gifts to your loved ones, but also to causes that need our financial and physical support. When the community benefits, it can make the contribution all the more meaningful.

Servants At Work Inc. is one of those community operations. The nonprofit founded in 2003 in Indianapolis has grown across Indiana as well as Arizona, Nevada and Virginia. Its mission is to build wooden wheelchair ramps for low-income, permanently disabled individuals.

With the support of donors and volunteers, lives are changed. In the day it takes volunteers to construct a wheelchair ramp, disabled individuals can explore the world outside.

SAWs came to Northwest Indiana in 2018. Kathy Giannini, area coordinator, had learned of the organization after her church’s youth group helped build a ramp through SAWs at a summer camp in Indianapolis. Because she’d had family members facing the difficulties of immobiility, she wanted to get involved.

She now works with volunteers to change lives of those in Lake County, particularly in Gary, where there is a great need. Currently, the group can build a ramp every other weekend. Funding and volunteer levels determine how many clients the group can serve.

On its wish list is a donated indoor space in Lake County. Having an indoor space would allow volunteers to pre-fabricate and store materials and to work even when the weather isn’t ideal. “We can build the modules to put on a trailer and then we’re not at the mercy of the weather,” said Giannini.

Jon Lair of Munster has been volunteering for about four years. “It’s just a joy to give the individuals freedom and independence, no matter who they are,” he said. “And the Lord rewards us with a feeling that keeps bringing us together and keeps us serving.”

Lair said the the design was developed by engineers to allow those without carpentry experience to construct them. “There’s framework, decking and railings that we do and everything is to ADA code,” Lair said, noting the Americans with Disabilities Act. “My grandfather taught me to play with wood a little bit, so I had a little experience, but they’re basically simple. They’re over-engineered and very strong. And at a build everybody is so happy.”

He said some of the builds are very uplifting where sometimes neighbors come out and play music and there’s lots of comeraderie and conversation among a diverse group of individuals. “You relate to the people in the community and people come up and want to learn more,” he said. “I went to the first build because I was asked to help out, but when I went and heard her story, I just kept helping. The first thing you usually hear is ‘Thank you, Lord’ and then they cry.”

Lair remembers one build where the recipient was so happy and teary-eyed and he asked her why she was crying. She replied that she wanted to go out and go shopping. He asked what she needed and offered to go pick up groceries or necessities and she said she just wanted to go to the mall and shop. “You don’t realize how happy it makes them just to have the freedom to get out of the house,” he said.

A Facebook post about SAWs prompted Michael Foos to get involved in ramp building. He worked on his first project in July. “After we complete each build, I look forward to the next,” he said. “A lot of the people we help have very few options and resources. It is nice to help those in need.”

Besides building, Foos provides some supervision when working on a project with a larger volunteer group. Though he’s giving his time and labor to the cause, he often feels like he’s the one getting something out of the project. “To see the smile on those we help is a great reward.”

Besides being in need of donated indoor space, SAWs relies on monetary donations to purchase supplies and welcomes any donations. There is a fundraising drive for SAWs Lake County with a 100% match at servantsatwork.salsalabs.org/lakecounty. Checks can be mailed to Servants at Work Inc., P.O. Box 68831, Indianapolis IN 46268-1024 with Lake County in the memo line.

More volunteers also needed to keep up with the demand for ramp builds in the region and to grow and help more individuals. No construction experience is needed. To volunteer, email kkg10123@gmail.com. Follow the SAWs - Servants at Work Lake County Facebook page — www.facebook.com/SawsLakeCounty —for updates on the organization.