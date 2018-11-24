See the Shedd Aquarium at night like you never have before. The next overnight date is Dec. 7, and it's open to groups or families.
“All overnights include animal and science activities, an aquatic presentation, a scavenger hunt and a Caribbean Reef feeding dive,” said Kayley Ciocci, coordinator of communications and public relations. Aquatic crafts are also part of the fun. Open exhibit spaces are also available throughout the evening.
Individual tickets are $85 per person and allow for you to bring a sleeping bag to camp out in a designated spot.
For $100, you can register for a VIP experience, where you’re able to sleep in premium locations around the Caribbean Reef exhibit, and you can doze off while watching green sea turtles and bonehead sharks. VIP guests are permitted to bring in one twin-sized air mattress or a queen-sized air mattress for two for more people.
A $110 Wild Reef VIP ticket allows you to sleep in the Wild Reef exhibit, featuring corals, rays and sharks of the Philippines. A $145 Oceanarium VIP ticket is currently sold out. There is a $15 discount on tickets for Shedd Aquarium members.
If you’d like to get a taste of the place after hours without staying overnight you can purchase a $50 ticket to take part in the evening activities ($20 if you are a Shedd Aquarium member).
“Evening-only guests can enjoy dinner, activities and presentations until 10 p.m.,” Ciocci said.
The Holiday overnight on Dec. 7 explores how animals survive winter and includes a holiday craft, cocoa and a visit from Mr. Claus himself. For further details and to make a reservation, go to sheddaquarium.org.
Sample itinerary:
6-8 p.m. - Check-in, dinner and time to explore the Abbott Oceanarium
7:30 p.m. - Event orientation and aquatic presentation
8-9:30 p.m. - Planned activities in the aquarium galleries, time to explore Wild Reef
8:15-9:15 p.m. - Movie in Phelps Auditorium
9:30 p.m. - Caribbean Reef dive presentation
10 p.m. - Sleeping space setup, late night snack, movie and game room activities
11 p.m. - Lights out!
6:30 a.m. - Wake-up, time to explore aquarium galleries
7-8:30 a.m. - Breakfast
7:30 a.m. - Time to explore Abbott Oceanarium
8 a.m. - Time to explore Wild Reef
8:30 a.m. - Departure