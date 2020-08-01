Snow-day stopgap goes mainstream as schools embrace, improve e-learning capabilities

The COVID-19 pandemic threw the definition of “normal” out the window for plenty of aspects of everyday life when it hit the U.S. in March. From sports and work to worship and medical care, things we took for granted were radically changed or canceled.
But perhaps no facet of society took a more dramatic hit than education, where abruptly idled buses and shuttered school buildings forced administrators to hurriedly piece together some semblance of a spring semester via remote learning.
While many districts had at least a blueprint in place to be used on a limited basis (such as snow days), few were set up for a smooth transition to full-time remote learning when the pandemic hit. Others started from scratch. The result was something of a spring scramble.
Hanover Community School Corp., for example, hadn’t planned on unveiling an e-learning plan for its more than 2,200 students until the 2020-21 school year. But the pandemic had other ideas, so Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay and her staff pivoted quickly to advance that timeline and close out the spring with a solid, if imperfect, version of what they had hoped to debut.
“Last year was spent planning for a 2020-21 rollout — creating materials, training staff, etc.,” Tracy-MacAulay explains. “In March, when we had to move to full-time remote learning to close out the year, we ended up implementing earlier than planned. But even though it happened earlier than anticipated, it still went remarkably well. Our staff worked hard and were committed to helping the end of the year be a success, and our families were equally dedicated in making remote learning work for our kids.”
Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick experienced a similar rollout for sudden remote learning at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond. Despite a few kinks at the outset, she believes teachers and students had a much firmer grasp on how to make the situation work by the second week, with incremental improvements continuing throughout the spring.
“The most significant challenge we saw was making sure that our students were tuned in to a device,” she says. “As educators, it was difficult to see cues of misunderstanding or a question that typically we could easily see when students are present. Thankfully we have an instructional coach who was able to support our teachers and provide professional development during the pandemic. Our teachers were able to implement synchronous and asynchronous remote learning in all departments. Beyond academics, we were also able to provide social events such as chapel and trivia nights for our students.”
In addition to fielding questions from families throughout the spring, professional development was a main point of focus for Hanover schools as well. The goal, of course, was to not only find a way to get through the spring but also to be in a better position should extensive remote learning be needed going forward.
“Our professional development was identified based on weekly surveys sent to the staff to determine needs,” she says. “The Google slides we were using evolved and the quality improved over the course of the closure. Now we’re working on better ways to engage our secondary students and procedures to add additional support for parents who weren’t used to this technology.”
Despite a few hiccups, Tracy-MacAulay and Pastrick were encouraged by what they saw in the spring in terms of students, parents and staff members adapting to remote learning. That’s a good thing, because returning to the classroom this fall is no sure bet, and even the most optimistic administrators believe that some degree of remote learning will figure into their plans. The hope for everyone involved is that the lessons of spring will lead to a clearer and more cohesive second act.
“This has been the focus of the summer — preparing for remote learning and re-entry plans for in-person instruction,” Tracy-MacAulay says. “This year we will be working with a company to provide content aligned with Indiana academic standards to our students who decide to do remote learning instead of returning. Students will be assessed and remediation support will be in place if they struggle. We have to introduce new learning this year or our students will fall behind academically.”
In preparation for a remote learning redux this fall, Pastrick says one of the most important things for parents and students is to create a structure for learning at home, as opposed to just winging it from day to day. Tracy-MacAulay adds that students need to take advantage of the many resources their schools make available to them and to not hesitate to reach out for support when needed.
“This is something we are all working through together,” Tracy-MacAulay stresses. “There will be unexpected things that come up, but together we will resolve them. Because our goal is the same — providing quality learning for our kids while maintaining their well-being.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!