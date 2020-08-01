Snow-day stopgap goes mainstream as schools embrace, improve e-learning capabilities

Despite a few hiccups, Tracy-MacAulay and Pastrick were encouraged by what they saw in the spring in terms of students, parents and staff members adapting to remote learning. That’s a good thing, because returning to the classroom this fall is no sure bet, and even the most optimistic administrators believe that some degree of remote learning will figure into their plans. The hope for everyone involved is that the lessons of spring will lead to a clearer and more cohesive second act.

“This has been the focus of the summer — preparing for remote learning and re-entry plans for in-person instruction,” Tracy-MacAulay says. “This year we will be working with a company to provide content aligned with Indiana academic standards to our students who decide to do remote learning instead of returning. Students will be assessed and remediation support will be in place if they struggle. We have to introduce new learning this year or our students will fall behind academically.”

In preparation for a remote learning redux this fall, Pastrick says one of the most important things for parents and students is to create a structure for learning at home, as opposed to just winging it from day to day. Tracy-MacAulay adds that students need to take advantage of the many resources their schools make available to them and to not hesitate to reach out for support when needed.

“This is something we are all working through together,” Tracy-MacAulay stresses. “There will be unexpected things that come up, but together we will resolve them. Because our goal is the same — providing quality learning for our kids while maintaining their well-being.”

