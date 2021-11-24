Sophisticated to sentimental, these gifts will make the women in your life smile

It’s hard to go wrong with a sweet treat. Paradise Snax, a Chicago-based brand, offers a vegan and organic plant-based protein icing that is perfect for dipping and indulging. Great for holiday cookies and cupcakes as well, Paradise Snax ($6 and up, paradisesnax.com) options include Vanilla Paradise Dip/Icing, Strawberry Paradise Dip/Icing and chocolate dip and grain-free pretzels.

Lil Coffee Cabin in Valparaiso has just the perfect gifts for moms who love their coffee with a sweet treat.

From Chocolate espresso beans ($3, lilcoffeecabin.com) made at Albanese to tumblers that come in black, silver and army green ($22), there are a wide variety of gifts for your coffee-loving mom. Pair the tumblers with coffee that can be prepared at home ($14 for 1 pound, $8 for half pound of whole bean or ground) for a great match.

A unique experience for your loved one in Northwest Indiana is the Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in St. John. Gift certificates of any amount can be purchased to use toward salt cave sessions ($30 for 45-minutes, saltcaveindiana.com).

Also known as halotherapy, salt caves allow users to sit in a “salt room,” where micronized salt is aerated by a generator. Salt is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

An ionic foot bath detoxification ($35 for 30 minutes) bathes feet in warm water with Himalayan salt and an electrified Array. When a detox session is completed, the body will continue to detox for another 24 to 48 hours, according to the company’s site.

