Sophisticated to sentimental, these gifts will make the women in your life smile

When shopping for the woman in your life, you may feel pressure to find the right gift.
Whether it’s your mother, wife, girlfriend or daughter, picking out the perfect present can mean a lot of things to different people.
The good news is that Northwest Indiana offers several ideas for how to make this year’s holiday memorable. For those who prefer shopping online, many local and national retail establishments have options as well.
Boutique finds
Belted wraps ($40, ecochicboutique.us) are a hot commodity this year, says Diane Gross, who owns Eco Chic Boutique in Dyer with Trish Caruso.
“Ladies love this belted wrap, which is available in three color choices,” Gross said.
Artsy inspired scarves ($24), scarves in vibrant colors ($10) and gloves ($18) can make great accessories to drape over your coat, Caruso says.
“Gloves and matching scarves make the perfect set,” she said. “There are many color options. Since you lose your gloves all the time, you can never have enough pairs.”
Anyone looking for a stocking stuffer can grab one of many keychains ($12) the boutique has in stock.
“They’re great to use as a gift tag as well,” Gross said.
Need stocking stuffers or just something a little extra? After8Handmade in Crown Point has sold nearly 10,000 of its lip-balm holder keychains ($6).
“After8handmade’s lip balm holder keychains are a great gift item — low price point, adorable and something that everybody can use,” owner Jamie Bruinsma says.
Other popular finds at the boutique include wristlet keychains ($6) and cork wristlet pouches ($20), the perfect small bag when the woman in your life needs to carry just a few things. Both come in a variety of patterns and colors.
For entertaining
Wiseguys Liquors is no stranger to entertaining and has plenty of gifts that are perfect for the holiday season.
General manager Rick Green suggests a Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey set ($24, wiseguysliquors.com) that comes with a 750 ml bottle and two vibrant orange ceramic mugs.
Other gift options at the Merrillville, Hobart and Chesteron stores are available among its selection of wine, beer and spirits.
Fine jewelry
For loved ones who love a little bling, jewelers have a lot to offer.
At Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville, on-trend pieces include diamond initial pendants and bracelets.
“Initial pendants never go out of style, but now we’re seeing new twists on this classic style,” says Kole Rushmore of Albert’s.
Designers such as Gabriel & Co. have brought new visions of this timeless accessory to the table, including a 14-carat yellow gold diamond initial pendant ($500, albertsjewelers.com).
Other options include thick diamond chains and paperclip jewelry, says Christine Martinez of Albert’s. Shy Creation takes this trend one step further with the addition of diamonds that are selected for each piece of jewelry and hand-set ($8,800 for a 14-karat white gold and diamond bracelet, $2,270 for a 14-karat yellow gold and diamond paperclip bracelet).
One of the newest brands offered at Albert’s, LAGOS, creates stackables from bracelets to necklaces to earrings, Rushmore says. One of the most popular pieces is the LAGOS Smart Caviar bracelet ($650 and up) for an Apple watch. Handcrafted in stainless, sterling silver, 18-karat rose or yellow gold, ceramic and diamonds, each bracelet offers the opportunity to dress up a watch and create a personalized look.
Unique finds
For kids looking for the perfect gift for their mom or grandma (with a little help from dad), Sprout Design Lab turns children’s artwork into necklaces (sproutdesignlab.com, $295). From a child’s first work of art to the first time a child writes “mom,” this is a great way to preserve drawings and turn them into a unique personal heirloom.
It’s hard to go wrong with a sweet treat. Paradise Snax, a Chicago-based brand, offers a vegan and organic plant-based protein icing that is perfect for dipping and indulging. Great for holiday cookies and cupcakes as well, Paradise Snax ($6 and up, paradisesnax.com) options include Vanilla Paradise Dip/Icing, Strawberry Paradise Dip/Icing and chocolate dip and grain-free pretzels.
Lil Coffee Cabin in Valparaiso has just the perfect gifts for moms who love their coffee with a sweet treat.
From Chocolate espresso beans ($3, lilcoffeecabin.com) made at Albanese to tumblers that come in black, silver and army green ($22), there are a wide variety of gifts for your coffee-loving mom. Pair the tumblers with coffee that can be prepared at home ($14 for 1 pound, $8 for half pound of whole bean or ground) for a great match.
A unique experience for your loved one in Northwest Indiana is the Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in St. John. Gift certificates of any amount can be purchased to use toward salt cave sessions ($30 for 45-minutes, saltcaveindiana.com).
Also known as halotherapy, salt caves allow users to sit in a “salt room,” where micronized salt is aerated by a generator. Salt is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
An ionic foot bath detoxification ($35 for 30 minutes) bathes feet in warm water with Himalayan salt and an electrified Array. When a detox session is completed, the body will continue to detox for another 24 to 48 hours, according to the company’s site.