Southern Indiana retiree specializes in colorful birdhouses

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. — Bill Larkin’s property, off the beaten path in rural Loogootee in Martin County, is easy to spot. There are 3,900 colorful birdhouses — he keeps a sign with the tally on the fence — plus rocks, wooden birds, statues, gnomes and eerie tree faces that grace the property like a fairy tale landscape.

Quite frankly, one doesn’t quite know where to look first. It’s sensory overload.

A variety of birds chirp and cackle from the trees as if even they don’t know what to make of this bird wonderland. It’s a strange hobby for a man who’s not that fond of birds and notes that at certain times each year, the sound of birds is deafening.

Larkin retired from nearby Crane Division, Naval Surface Warfare Center as a computer programmer.

“I was locked in a room with no daylight, no color and I didn’t like it that much, but it sure is giving me a retirement check,” Larkin says as he chuckles. He’s surrounded by color now.

After a drought in 2011 wiped out his garden of 30,000 annuals, he pulled them all out. He needed something to keep busy. The next winter he built a thousand birdhouses and put them around the property.