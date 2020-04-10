As telemedicine steps up to meet needs during pandemic, practitioners see it as a shift in health care

Moore has seen the many benefits of virtual health care in less hectic times. “In a way in less hectic times, every storm has some kind of silver lining,” he said. “None of us would want to be going through this, but this is also challenging us to look at medicine in a different way. It’s a way of bringing care to people instead of people having to come to care. It’s pertinent in a lot of situations other than a virus.”

Using Amazon.com as an example, Moore said medicine is headed the same way. “Instead of people going out to the retail stores, Amazon figured out what we needed and brought it to us,” he said. “Medicine is much more complex than retail, but we’re using telemedicine to fundamentally shift the model to bring the right care to the person in the right way in the the most convenient way possible by timing it to when they need it instead of when there’s no appointment available.”

“This will fundamentally change what health care looks like as we come out of this COVID-19 pandemic,” said McDaniel. “We will come out of this with how we deliver medical care fundamentally changed — operational changes, staffing, policies and procedures and regulations. Health care right now is being shaken to its core.”