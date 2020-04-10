As telemedicine steps up to meet needs during pandemic, practitioners see it as a shift in health care

Telemedicine — or treating patients via electronic or telecommunications means without being in the same room — has been gradually making its way into the health care system.
The COVID-19 crisis is speeding up the process of integrating it into current practice.
“Focused investment in telehealth at IU Health began almost five years ago. Having the foundation blocks of telehealth in place has allowed IU Health to quickly ramp up its virtual care operations for COVID-19,” said Ian McDaniel, executive director of telehealth at Indiana University Health. “Having telehealth in place also allowed IU Health to shift many patient appointments to a virtual setting. We are now doing hundreds of scheduled patient visits every day using our telehealth platform. We also have newly enrolled more than 3,000 team members to work on the virtual care platform.”
At Franciscan Alliance, Dr. Randall Moore, chief operations officer and senior vice president, was hired a year ago with a wealth of knowledge and experience in telemedicine. As president of Mercy Virtual in St. Louis, he led the largest telemedicine system in the country. At the time it opened in 2015, it had a staff of about 80 and by 2018 it had grown to about 850 full-time employees providing care to about 600,000 patients.
“What we’re trying to do now is fundamentally transform our health care model,” said Moore. “We had been working toward that over the past several months to bring a more holistic approach to people.”
Moore noted that there are many ways that telemedicine can provide care, including video consultations between primary care physicians and patients, home health nurse patient monitoring and bringing specialists together to consult as a team.
“The way it can play out on inpatient cases is bringing it into a person’s room through virtual care. You can have a specialist team to see a patient several times through technology rather than physically coming into a room,” explained Moore. “The purpose is to bring more comprehensive care in a more timely way.”
He also explained how home health care can be transformed through telemedicine. “Traditionally a nurse would make visits into the home, but it is dependent on the patient’s schedule and when the home care nurse is available. This allows for a nurse to provide necessary care without them being in the same location.” Through the use of monitoring equipment, a nurse can access results of a glucose monitor or other equipment.
Telemedicine is becoming a necessity as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. Minimizing close contact between individuals is critical in slowing the spread and the more people who gather in waiting rooms at doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals, the greater the odds of others being infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who are sick and exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 call their doctor before seeking medical care.
According to the latest information, Moore noted that 80-85% of those infected with the virus will have mild cases that won’t require hospitalization. He said that almost any patient in its system can arrange for a video visit with their doctor if they don’t want to simply talk with their doctor by telephone.
The hospitals of Community Healthcare System through the Community Care Network offer video visits for patients related to COVID-19. Elise Sims, media/public relations specialist with Community Healthcare System, said the program has been successful. “We expect to expand availability to include more Community Care Network physician offices over the next few weeks for patients needing care management of acute and chronic conditions.”
At Kids First Pediatrics on 30 in Dyer, virtual visits are being offered from 1-5 p.m. weekdays for established patients.
NorthShore Health Centers also has a telehealth system in place.
"Our goal is to help maintain the health and well-being of our patients and providing assistance in a way that is best for both patients and staff at a time that is uncertain for many," says Tricia A. Hall, director of Marketing & Patient Relations at NorthShore. "Our clinics are still open for patients medical and emergency dental needs but we have expanded our delivery of health care to include telehealth options, via video or telephone, for primary care, behavioral health, and substance abuse treatment. We are also offering telehealth coronavirus screenings to assess patients for risk factors of coronavirus and evaluate whether the patient would qualify for a test or treatment." To schedule a telehealth appointment, call NorthShore Health Centers at 219-763-8112.
Mitchell Monday, a chiropractor who owns Evolve Chiropractic & Integrated Wellness in Crown Point, is offering call-in times for patients who had been undergoing therapy before the pandemic.
"I will be conducting one-on one, patient specific physical therapy evals tailored to their pain and aliments. I will be designating a few days a week for patients in these unfortunate circumstances free of charge," to help them complete their rehab programs and heal properly.
Monday also plans to provide referrals as needed when patients have other questions and needs.
“Relaxed rules governing telehealth from the federal government have made it easier to shift appointments to a virtual platform and enroll providers to handle telehealth encounters,” said McDaniel.
A virtual screening hub established by IU Health has helped get medical advice to those who need it without unnecessarily overwhelming health care facilities.
“Planning for the hub came together in one day — on Friday, March 6 —starting in early morning. By 8 p.m. we began live testing with staff and protocols. The hub went public at noon the next day — Saturday, March 7 — after announcing its availability on social media,” said McDaniel. “The first call from the public came 21 minutes later. It has operated 24/7 since and the number of public encounters now tops 15,000. Through use of the virtual screening hub, we have kept more than 14,000 people out of ERs, primary care offices and urgent cares, limiting the spread of the virus and flattening the curve.”
Moore has seen the many benefits of virtual health care in less hectic times. “In a way in less hectic times, every storm has some kind of silver lining,” he said. “None of us would want to be going through this, but this is also challenging us to look at medicine in a different way. It’s a way of bringing care to people instead of people having to come to care. It’s pertinent in a lot of situations other than a virus.”
Using Amazon.com as an example, Moore said medicine is headed the same way. “Instead of people going out to the retail stores, Amazon figured out what we needed and brought it to us,” he said. “Medicine is much more complex than retail, but we’re using telemedicine to fundamentally shift the model to bring the right care to the person in the right way in the the most convenient way possible by timing it to when they need it instead of when there’s no appointment available.”
“This will fundamentally change what health care looks like as we come out of this COVID-19 pandemic,” said McDaniel. “We will come out of this with how we deliver medical care fundamentally changed — operational changes, staffing, policies and procedures and regulations. Health care right now is being shaken to its core.”
Moore agrees. “I think this is our future — that most of our care can be given remotely rather than us coming to care and it can be done in a faster fashion. I think we’ll see a healthier population and a lower cost,” he said.
