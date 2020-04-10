Even on your own, it's important to walk, run, continue strength training

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While the day-to-day reality of life seems to be in constant flux amid the COVID-19 crisis, one harsh reality has set in the last few weeks: Despite the importance of exercise and activity to maintaining a healthy immune system, all gyms, fitness centers, group classes and even some park facilities are shut down until further notice to encourage social distancing and stop the spread of the virus.

For those looking to boost their body’s natural defenses (or maybe just their psychological outlook) amid this pandemic, the best advice may come from the old Japanese Proverb that “when one door closes another door opens.” Though the door to your favorite fitness facility or workout center may be temporarily closed, the door to outdoor activity or home workouts has opened.

“Now’s the time to turn a negative experience into a positive one,” suggests John Bobalik, an exercise physiologist and professional fitness trainer at Purdue Northwest Fitness Center, a facility he led as director for 30 years. “What can you do to stay healthy, safe and fit without access to equipment while following the social distancing guidelines? You’ll need to think outside the box and come up with a new plan.”