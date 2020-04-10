Even on your own, it's important to walk, run, continue strength training

While the day-to-day reality of life seems to be in constant flux amid the COVID-19 crisis, one harsh reality has set in the last few weeks: Despite the importance of exercise and activity to maintaining a healthy immune system, all gyms, fitness centers, group classes and even some park facilities are shut down until further notice to encourage social distancing and stop the spread of the virus.
For those looking to boost their body’s natural defenses (or maybe just their psychological outlook) amid this pandemic, the best advice may come from the old Japanese Proverb that “when one door closes another door opens.” Though the door to your favorite fitness facility or workout center may be temporarily closed, the door to outdoor activity or home workouts has opened.
“Now’s the time to turn a negative experience into a positive one,” suggests John Bobalik, an exercise physiologist and professional fitness trainer at Purdue Northwest Fitness Center, a facility he led as director for 30 years. “What can you do to stay healthy, safe and fit without access to equipment while following the social distancing guidelines? You’ll need to think outside the box and come up with a new plan.”
That new plan can involve any number of options. If the weather allows, Bobalik says cardio lovers can take a walk or run or hop on the bike to pedal around the neighborhood or bike trail. For those who prefer not to venture out of the house, indoor options include dancing to your favorite music, putting on an exercise video or walking/running in place.
A more challenging option is body weight and ab and core exercises, many of which can be done at home with no special equipment. Bobalik says the array of body weight exercises is wide and include body squats, regular lunges, side lunges, reverse lunges, push-ups, mountain climbers and burpees.
To work the triceps or muscles in the back of the upper arm, he recommends reverse push-ups on the back of a bench or chair, while a good improvised bicep exercise can be curls with a gallon of milk.
Finally, for working those all-important core muscles, Bobalik suggests basic body weight core-strengthening exercises such as planks, bridges, bird dogs, dead bugs and hip lifts.
“There really is no shortage of cardio, strength or ab and core exercise you can do at home,” he explains. “How many sets of each exercise and how many repetitions to do will depend upon your current level of fitness and your familiarity and experience with the exercises.”
Trainer Bob Kaczmarczyk also notes that though it's fun to relax every so often with a Netflix binge during this shelter-in-place period, it’s important to maintain regular activity, especially for a healthy immune system. So even though clients can’t come and see him for in-person sessions at Heavy Metal Fitness in Highland, he and his team have been busy posting home workout ideas on the club’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as running clients through video training sessions. Though he believes online options can certainly be beneficial, he’s also quick to note that they come with a caveat.
“With so many people at home, there’s an endless stream of at-home workout ideas online now,” he says. “And while there are some great ones out there, make sure you only attempt workouts performed and designed by a certified fitness professional, preferably someone you know. All of the 'lists' and 'challenges' going around are all too often random, illogical programs that sound exciting, but are created by individuals who have no business doing so, often putting people at serious risk.”
And while Kaczmarczyk obviously feels his online workout routines are a great way to stay fit and active, he believes there’s plenty to be said for good old Mother Nature as well.
“Now that the weather is slowly improving, getting outside is a must,” he points out. “Obviously we have to maintain social distancing, but get to the bike and nature trails. Walk, run, bike, explore, or just find an open field at a park and kick a soccer ball around with your kids.”
