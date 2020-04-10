For your mental well-being, take a walk, watch a bird or get on the bike — as long as you keep your distance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Unless we have to go to work or out for essentials, all the experts are telling us to stay home. While staying inside is the best course of action for our physical health, it’s wreaking havoc on our mental health.

That's where getting outside can help. Stay-at-home orders do not preclude going out for a breath of fresh air, taking the dog for a walk or taking a bike ride. Coming as this pandemic does at the end of winter, it makes the need to be outside more crucial.

Not getting outside enough in the COVID-19 crisis can increase the risk of depression and reduce opportunities for exercise, sunlight and activities that improve focus and well-being, according to Jean Lubeckis, mental health counselor with Franciscan Health.

“Being outdoors provides an energy boost,” said Lubeckis. “It improves mood, and increased exercise reduces anxiety and depression.

“Sunlight helps mitigate pain and less pain will reduce depression and anxiety, which in turn will improve mental health. Sunlight has been known to improve mood, and it provides Vitamin D,” said Lubeckis. “Many people experience being outdoors as a spiritual/meditative experience.”