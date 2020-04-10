For your mental well-being, take a walk, watch a bird or get on the bike — as long as you keep your distance

Unless we have to go to work or out for essentials, all the experts are telling us to stay home. While staying inside is the best course of action for our physical health, it’s wreaking havoc on our mental health.
That's where getting outside can help. Stay-at-home orders do not preclude going out for a breath of fresh air, taking the dog for a walk or taking a bike ride. Coming as this pandemic does at the end of winter, it makes the need to be outside more crucial.
Not getting outside enough in the COVID-19 crisis can increase the risk of depression and reduce opportunities for exercise, sunlight and activities that improve focus and well-being, according to Jean Lubeckis, mental health counselor with Franciscan Health.
“Being outdoors provides an energy boost,” said Lubeckis. “It improves mood, and increased exercise reduces anxiety and depression.
“Sunlight helps mitigate pain and less pain will reduce depression and anxiety, which in turn will improve mental health. Sunlight has been known to improve mood, and it provides Vitamin D,” said Lubeckis. “Many people experience being outdoors as a spiritual/meditative experience.”
Lubeckis is a big outdoor person, saying that a four-day backpacking trip she took on the Appalachian Trail opened her eyes to how therapeutic time spent outdoors can be. “I was totally focused only on my next step and our destination, one step at a time,” she explained. “I did not think once about work; communing with nature, being totally off the grid was incredibly spirit/soul-filling. I understand now why people walk 2,000-plus miles. You are in your own world and mindful of nothing more than your basic needs and your walk.”
Any time spent outside of the house we have to be cautious of how close we are to others and how many surfaces we’re touching that others may have touched. Still, Lubeckis notes that there are so many ways to get outside while still social distancing.
Many of the parks and trails in the Region remain open. The Indiana Dunes National Park has closed all buildings and restrooms and cancelled upcoming activities, but outdoor spaces remain open during regular hours of 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
“Getting outside in nature has shown to have benefits both for people's physical health and mental health,” said Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger/public information officer for the Indiana Dunes National Park. “That is particularly important during this stressful time.”
With more than 50 miles of hiking trails, it shouldn’t be hard to distance yourself from other visitors. And hiking isn’t the only thing to do at the Dunes. “This is a great time for bird watching as the spring migration is well underway,” he said.
Though schools, restaurants and nonessential businesses are closed, the outdoors aren’t. Whether it’s sitting out on your patio to enjoy a cup of morning coffee, stopping at a local fishing hole to cast a line or taking in all the spring blooms and birds in the trees, getting outdoors for just a little bit each day will make these days at home feel a little less confining.
