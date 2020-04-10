Limit news consumption, check out sources to ease overload
urgent
Healthy @ home

Limit news consumption, check out sources to ease overload

COVID-19.

Whether it’s on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or television, the coronavirus is being discussed and dissected nonstop.

The tsunami of social media posts on everything from doomsday scenarios to outlandish cures bombard us at every turn. For many of us, it’s an irritant. For some, it goes deeper, bringing on anxiety, fear and depression.

How to ride the wave?

“Coping skills are critical, especially at this time,” Andrea Sherwin, president and CEO of Mental Health of America of Northwest Indiana in Hammond, said. “Social media can be supportive and helpful if used responsibly. But, if we don’t have a set of skills that help us process what we read, we can become consumed with fear.”

Sherwin suggests two ideas — set online time limits and be selective on where you get your information.

“The CDC and the WHO are two very reliable sources for medical information,” Sherwin said, mentioning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. “The information is science-based and medically sourced. They provide facts without opinion.”

Locally, the Indiana State Department of Health provides state information on the coronavirus and other health topics without bias.

Sherwin suggests time limits for the day, broken into subsets to allow checking for updates. For example, a total of 45 minutes daily can be divided into three 15-minute sessions morning, noon and night.

“Social distance can also be social media distance,” Sherwin said. “We have to understand how much we can take in before it negatively affects us.”

Sherwin said that MHA has not seen increased contact from Northwest Indiana residents, but it is prepared.

Mental Health America offers a crisis text line, at 741741, and an online screening tool can help you determine whether you need someone to talk to — mhanwi.org.

Lisa Schoon, communications director at New Leaf Resources in Crown Point and Lansing, preaches “practice the pause.”

“We all have a saturation point,” Schoon said. “We can only process so much information in a given timespan. Pausing provides us with a break to take a deep breath.”

A mental health agency with a Christian ministry, New Leaf provides counseling services across Northwest Indiana and the South Suburbs. They have experienced a surge in calls as COVID-19 cases increase in Indiana and Illinois.

In addition to pausing, Schoon suggests fact checking your news source. “Many social websites tend to sensationalize their posts. Credibility is critical, especially during these trying times.”

If a social media page tends to evoke emotion, it may not be the best place to get your information. “I tend to steer away from a site that promotes opinion over fact.”

LaSaundra Gordon, a therapist at New Leaf, posted a supportive video on YouTube. In the video, she suggests that all of us download an app or two that focus on mediation and/or relaxation.

“Surround yourself with supportive tools,” she said in the video. “Social media can be a wonderful tool if we use it the right way.”

Other suggestions in the video include avoiding 24-hour news cycle on the TV, follow the guidelines provided by the CDC and the state on how to avoid risk and creating a supportive group of friends and family to communicate via social media.

“At home doesn’t have to mean all alone,” Gordon said. “Stay in touch online with those who help you stay centered.”

In her video, Gordon emphasizes avoiding the “what if” scenario. “For some of us, fear and anxiety can cause more harm than physical illness,” she said.

+267 Gallery: COVID-19 infects NWI, Region reacts

Social media savvy

Mental Health America and New Leaf Resources offer these tips to navigate  social media during the pandemic: 

  • Stay in touch with supportive friends and family
  • Avoid doomsday people and sites
  • Check the news two-three times daily and only long enough to catch up
  • Make a gratitude list
  • Stay in the moment, don’t think too far ahead
  • Use fact check and media bias tools to validate information
  • Follow guidelines for hand washing, social distance, etc.
  • Check on an elderly neighbor (from a safe distance)
  • Exercise: Take a walk, rake the yard, etc.
  • Download an app for relaxation and use it

Resources

Here are some sources of information and to check the veracity of reports:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

www.cdc.gov

World Health Organization

www.who.int

Indiana State Department of Health

www.in.gov/isdh

Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana

mhanwi.org

New Leaf Resources

www.newleafresources.org

New Leaf Video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJKfs-1vuZY

Media Bias Chart

www.adfontesmedia.com/?v=402f03a963ba

Media Bias Ratings

www.allsides.com/media-bias/media-bias-ratings

Media Bias / Fact Check

mediabiasfactcheck.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+6
For your mental well-being, take a walk, watch a bird or get on the bike — as long as you keep your distance
Lifestyles

For your mental well-being, take a walk, watch a bird or get on the bike — as long as you keep your distance

Unless we have to go to work or out for essentials, all the experts are telling us to stay home. While staying inside is the best course of action for our physical health, it’s wreaking havoc on our mental health. That's where getting outside can help. Stay-at-home orders do not preclude going out for a breath of fresh air, taking the dog for a walk or taking a bike  ride. Coming as this pandemic does at the end of winter, it makes the need to be outside more crucial.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts