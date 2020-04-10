Limit news consumption, check out sources to ease overload

COVID-19.
Whether it’s on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or television, the coronavirus is being discussed and dissected nonstop.
The tsunami of social media posts on everything from doomsday scenarios to outlandish cures bombard us at every turn. For many of us, it’s an irritant. For some, it goes deeper, bringing on anxiety, fear and depression.
How to ride the wave?
“Coping skills are critical, especially at this time,” Andrea Sherwin, president and CEO of Mental Health of America of Northwest Indiana in Hammond, said. “Social media can be supportive and helpful if used responsibly. But, if we don’t have a set of skills that help us process what we read, we can become consumed with fear.”
Sherwin suggests two ideas — set online time limits and be selective on where you get your information.
“The CDC and the WHO are two very reliable sources for medical information,” Sherwin said, mentioning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. “The information is science-based and medically sourced. They provide facts without opinion.”
Locally, the Indiana State Department of Health provides state information on the coronavirus and other health topics without bias.
Sherwin suggests time limits for the day, broken into subsets to allow checking for updates. For example, a total of 45 minutes daily can be divided into three 15-minute sessions morning, noon and night.
“Social distance can also be social media distance,” Sherwin said. “We have to understand how much we can take in before it negatively affects us.”
Sherwin said that MHA has not seen increased contact from Northwest Indiana residents, but it is prepared.
Mental Health America offers a crisis text line, at 741741, and an online screening tool can help you determine whether you need someone to talk to — mhanwi.org.
Lisa Schoon, communications director at New Leaf Resources in Crown Point and Lansing, preaches “practice the pause.”
“We all have a saturation point,” Schoon said. “We can only process so much information in a given timespan. Pausing provides us with a break to take a deep breath.”
A mental health agency with a Christian ministry, New Leaf provides counseling services across Northwest Indiana and the South Suburbs. They have experienced a surge in calls as COVID-19 cases increase in Indiana and Illinois.
In addition to pausing, Schoon suggests fact checking your news source. “Many social websites tend to sensationalize their posts. Credibility is critical, especially during these trying times.”
If a social media page tends to evoke emotion, it may not be the best place to get your information. “I tend to steer away from a site that promotes opinion over fact.”
LaSaundra Gordon, a therapist at New Leaf, posted a supportive video on YouTube. In the video, she suggests that all of us download an app or two that focus on mediation and/or relaxation.
“Surround yourself with supportive tools,” she said in the video. “Social media can be a wonderful tool if we use it the right way.”
Other suggestions in the video include avoiding 24-hour news cycle on the TV, follow the guidelines provided by the CDC and the state on how to avoid risk and creating a supportive group of friends and family to communicate via social media.
“At home doesn’t have to mean all alone,” Gordon said. “Stay in touch online with those who help you stay centered.”
In her video, Gordon emphasizes avoiding the “what if” scenario. “For some of us, fear and anxiety can cause more harm than physical illness,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
