Limit news consumption, check out sources to ease overload

Whether it’s on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or television, the coronavirus is being discussed and dissected nonstop.

The tsunami of social media posts on everything from doomsday scenarios to outlandish cures bombard us at every turn. For many of us, it’s an irritant. For some, it goes deeper, bringing on anxiety, fear and depression.

How to ride the wave?

“Coping skills are critical, especially at this time,” Andrea Sherwin, president and CEO of Mental Health of America of Northwest Indiana in Hammond, said. “Social media can be supportive and helpful if used responsibly. But, if we don’t have a set of skills that help us process what we read, we can become consumed with fear.”

Sherwin suggests two ideas — set online time limits and be selective on where you get your information.

“The CDC and the WHO are two very reliable sources for medical information,” Sherwin said, mentioning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. “The information is science-based and medically sourced. They provide facts without opinion.”