Moisturizer, hydration can prevent dry skin when continually sanitizing your hands

Your mother was right. Wash your hands before meals.

But now with the deadly spread of COVID-19, that should be amended to before meals, after coming in from outside, playing with the dog, handling the mail and so on.

“You should wash your hands a minimum of five times a day,” says Olga Pellegrino, director of operations for Vanis Salon & Day Spa, with locations in Schererville, Crown Point and Valparaiso.

And Pellegrino doesn’t mean just a quick rinse.

“You should sing 'Happy Birthday' twice during each cleaning,” she says, or anything else that takes 20 seconds.

“I have always stated that you should clean and disinfect all implements, as well as furniture and equipment used,” Skin Day Spa owner Rose Wright says of the Crown Point salon that specializes in anti-aging and organic treatments. “If you maintain these standards, your deep cleaning routines are easy. At Skin Day Spa, we are fortunate to have a spa that has a low density of guests at any given time because we do not offer hair or nail services, which allows us to better maintain a sanitary environment.”