Moisturizer, hydration can prevent dry skin when continually sanitizing your hands

Your mother was right. Wash your hands before meals.
But now with the deadly spread of COVID-19, that should be amended to before meals, after coming in from outside, playing with the dog, handling the mail and so on.
“You should wash your hands a minimum of five times a day,” says Olga Pellegrino, director of operations for Vanis Salon & Day Spa, with locations in Schererville, Crown Point and Valparaiso.
And Pellegrino doesn’t mean just a quick rinse.
“You should sing 'Happy Birthday' twice during each cleaning,” she says, or anything else that takes 20 seconds.
“I have always stated that you should clean and disinfect all implements, as well as furniture and equipment used,” Skin Day Spa owner Rose Wright says of the Crown Point salon that specializes in anti-aging and organic treatments. “If you maintain these standards, your deep cleaning routines are easy. At Skin Day Spa, we are fortunate to have a spa that has a low density of guests at any given time because we do not offer hair or nail services, which allows us to better maintain a sanitary environment.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clean hands save lives are one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. It recommends cleaning hands:
- Before, during and after preparing food
- Before eating
- Before and after caring for someone who is sick
- Before and after treating a cut or wound
- After using the toilet, changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet
- After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- After touching garbage.
It’s also important to wash after touching an animal, animal feed and animal waste.
But as we wash our hands more frequently, it can lead to irritating hand dermatitis with such symptoms as mild dryness, cracked skin and eczema.
“Frequent hand washing dries out the skin by breaking down the natural barriers of oils that we have in the skin,” says Dr. Karen Jordan, a dermatologist on staff at Community Hospital, Munster, and St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart. “Using hand sanitizer with a recommended 60% alcohol to kill germs also dries out the skin. Dry skin has an increased risk of infection and irritation. This can lead to and exacerbate eczema.”
Jordan recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds in lukewarm water.
“While your hands are slightly damp, apply your hand cream or ointment,” she says. “Apply hand cream every time you wash your hands. Apply hand cream every time you use hand sanitizer after the sanitizer dries”
Vanis Salon recommends using Aveda Hand Relief.
“We get a lot of nurses from around the area that come in and buy it,” says Pellegrino. “It’s very intense, very moisturizing. Once you wash and dry your hands, you apply it. You don’t need more than a dime size. It exfoliates the skin. The more you rub it into your skin, you can feel it going into your skin, and it doesn’t feel oily.”
Jordan says it takes only a pea-size amount of hand cream to be effective. “Dermatologists recommend hand cream ointment that contains mineral oil or petrolatum,” she says. “We also recommend that the cream or ointment comes in a tube rather than a pump bottle and that it says fragrance free and dye free. Keeping the skin healthy and preventing dryness and eczema are important. There is a greater risk for bacterial infections in dry skin. If the skin becomes too irritated and eczema becomes a problem, consult a dermatologist for medication.”
Destressing is also important.
Stress harms the immune system, says Wright, who is offering skin care consultations via email or phone to recommend products from the spa's Eminence Organic Skincare line.
Pellegrino says she takes a shower as soon as she gets home and then uses Aveda’s stress-fix body lotion and cream to combat dryness and stress.
She also adds that hydration is important.
“Drink a lot of water,” she says. “And it should be at room temperature. I know we love cold but learn to like warm tea, coffee and water.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
