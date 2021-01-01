Spring is coming: Courses offer tips on gardening, lawn care

If you’re already thinking about spring, you’re not alone.

While cold, wintry days in the Region make it difficult to plan for your lawn and garden, Purdue Extension educators are offering two programs that will help you get started.

The two programs, which begin in January and February, will be held virtually. Registration is required for both.

The first program, “Get Growing with Extension,” will cover commonly-asked garden topics and is designed for those who want to learn a little bit about how plants grow, common garden problems, and other topics that focus on growing and maintaining gardens, trees, shrubs and lawns.

The online series will be held live from 8:30 to 11 a.m. central time on Tuesdays from Jan. 12 through Feb. 23. The $45 registration fee includes all seven classes in the series.

“This is a new series offered by Purdue Extension, prompted by a lot of interest in gardening and home landscape care, as well as increased interest in online learning opportunities this past year,” said Rosie Lerner, Extension consumer horticulture specialist.

The program schedule includes the following topics:

● Jan. 12: How Plants Grow