Spring is coming: Courses offer tips on gardening, lawn care

If you’re already thinking about spring, you’re not alone.
While cold, wintry days in the Region make it difficult to plan for your lawn and garden, Purdue Extension educators are offering two programs that will help you get started.
The two programs, which begin in January and February, will be held virtually. Registration is required for both.
The first program, “Get Growing with Extension,” will cover commonly-asked garden topics and is designed for those who want to learn a little bit about how plants grow, common garden problems, and other topics that focus on growing and maintaining gardens, trees, shrubs and lawns.
The online series will be held live from 8:30 to 11 a.m. central time on Tuesdays from Jan. 12 through Feb. 23. The $45 registration fee includes all seven classes in the series.
“This is a new series offered by Purdue Extension, prompted by a lot of interest in gardening and home landscape care, as well as increased interest in online learning opportunities this past year,” said Rosie Lerner, Extension consumer horticulture specialist.
The program schedule includes the following topics:
● Jan. 12: How Plants Grow
● Jan. 19: What’s Pestering Your Garden
● Jan. 26: Woody Landscape Plants
● Feb. 2: Vegetable Gardens
● Feb. 9: Flower Gardens
● Feb. 16: Lawns
● Feb. 23: Fruit Gardens
“We have a team of Purdue Extension Educators who will be delivering the topics as well as responding to questions,” Lerner said.
Registration is open through Jan. 5. More information is available at puext.in/GetGrowingInfo.
Those who want a greener, healthier lawn may be interested in the second series.
The “Purdue Do-It-Yourself Lawn Care Series” will be held virtually as well, and will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Central time on Thursdays, Feb. 4-25.
In this four-part series, educators will cover topics like lawn fertilization, mowing, lawn pests, irrigation needs, weed management, lawn renovation and lawn establishment.
This series is geared toward a homeowner, said Nikky Witkowski, Extension educator in Agriculture and Natural Resources for Purdue Extension-Porter County.
“Over the years, we get lots of questions on lawns,” she said. “While portions of other programs we have offered cover lawns, we have not focused a single program on it. We determined it was time to offer it since we have done others for fruits or vegetables in the past.”
This program will include a lecture-format along with some activities and time set aside for questions.
“We know few people want to sit for over two hours to a lecture and that is why the speakers will include what activities they can so that participants can feel included,” Witkowski said.
Cost for the series is $20. Registration ends on Jan. 28. More information can be found at puext.in/DIYLawncareRegister.