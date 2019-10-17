Former NHL hockey star and 2010 Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup winner Brent Sopel struggled through school. He knew something was wrong, but he didn’t know what it was.
In high school, he was reading at a fourth-grade level. He made his way through school with his mom doing a lot of his homework and lenient school staff who sometimes overlooked his grades in favor of his talent in hockey.
He was labeled "dumb, stupid and lazy" and those are scars that he said have never gone away.
It wasn’t until he was 32 and playing professional hockey that Sopel learned what had caused his struggles. His daughter, who was 7 at the time, was having some difficulty in school and had seen some specialists. She was diagnosed with dyslexia. When Sopel looked over all the signs and symptoms, it became clear that he had the same thing.
“It affects about 1 in 5, and it’s hereditary,” Sopel said. “So much of the population has it, and we’re not talking about it.”
It’s a number that is hard to pin down because so many people are never diagnosed and go through much, if not all of their lives, unaware that they have this common learning disorder.
October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, but for Sopel, making it part of the conversation is a year-round mission. Two years ago he started the Brent Sopel Foundation to educate about dyslexia, promote awareness and advocate for school funding to train teachers so that other kids don’t have to feel like he did growing up. Low-self esteem was his norm and he wants to prevent other kids from feeling that way.
Once there is a diagnosis, there are educational programs that can help kids learn in different ways to make them more successful, so pegging it early is key, according to Sopel.
For his daughter it was discovered at the optimum time. For him, he can never get back the decades that he struggled to learn, or erase the pain it caused him.
“If diagnosed at a young age, life is better,” he said. “For kids like myself that don’t get diagnosed, you live with those labels of being dumb, stupid and lazy.”
Sopel’s Foundation recently hosted a celebrity golf tournament at Ruffled Feather Golf Club in Lemont, Illinois. That brought out some big names to raise awareness and funds for the cause, including actors and athletes Dennis Quaid, who golfed and played with his band at the after-party; Christopher McDonald; Eric Soderholm; Ray McElroy; Tim Tyrrell; and others.
You have free articles remaining.
“Dyslexia is like mental health,” Sopel said. “People don’t talk about it, and you have to be creative to raise funds and get people engaged. There’s still a stigma to it.”
Some of the money raised through the foundation has been going toward getting teachers in the Chicago Public Schools certified in the Wilson Reading System, the language training system that was used to help his daughter.
“We’re slowly growing this,” Sopel said. “It takes a long time to get teachers certified. It’s 65 to 100 hours required for level one. It’s hard finding the right people who have that time and want to continue to give back.”
After a diagnosis, there are tools that can do a lot to help kids, but Sopel knows there more needs to be done. Often kids aren’t tested or are misdiagnosed.
“We have to do a better job of having everybody evaluated,” he said.
Then there’s the obstacle of schools not having the staff to help kids and staff not having appropriate training, which are both costly.
Sopel feels so strongly about getting more teachers trained to help kids with dyslexia that he’s made trips to Washington, D.C., to talk to members of Congress about it.
“It’s the initial conversations to get them to understand what it is and see what the impact is and for kids to be taught the way they need to be taught. It’s a work in progress,” he said. “Every pocket of the world wants more funding, and there’s a lot of education that needs to go with it. There are a lot of dominoes that need to fall. I’m trying to get one at a time.”
For now he’s working on widening training and education and growing the foundation to be a resource for others aiming to prevent kids from feeling the embarrassment and shame he experienced.
“I want to help at least one kid not feel the way I do every day,” Sopel said. “Dyslexia doesn’t discriminate. It’s everywhere across the board.”