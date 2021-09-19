Statewide project collecting pandemic poetry

COVID-19 has created a time in history like no other; students, specifically, have faced many unique challenges because of this, Vasilko said.

"With this poetry project, we hope to assemble a collective reflection in response to the trials at home we have faced, as we work towards the end of the pandemic together," Vasilko said.

Poems can be about positive or negative things students have learned during this time, effects of this time on their work, school or home life, ways that they have coped with these experiences, or new initiatives they have creatively embarked on due to this pause.

Applicants are permitted one submission per author.

In addition, donations for the Storyteller Scholarship, a fund that will benefit Indiana college students of English writing, literature, teaching, communications, and history (the "storyteller majors") will be collected.

More information about the Storyteller Scholarship, including a call for applications to receive the scholarship, will be released after the poetry submission window closes on Nov. 16, Vasilko said.

Once it is determined the number of submissions and how much money has been donated, then applicants will be advised of how much scholarship money there is to give away, Vasilko said.