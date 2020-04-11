Stocking the pantry

Heading to the grocery store now can feel perilous.
Maintaining social distance from other shoppers and finding everything on your list can be challenging. For many, stocking up on non-perishable goods is a good way to minimize trips to the store.
However, many foods that have a long shelf life are also full of sugar, fat, salt and other ingredients that are unhealthy.
Local health experts say while it’s easy to give into temptations for comfort food and to pick up easy dishes like frozen pizzas and mac and cheese, healthy eating plays an important role in keeping a person’s immune system in top condition.
The good news is there are several shelf stable foods that are also healthful.
Even foods that aren’t traditionally considered healthy can become more nutritious with a few subtle changes. And, health experts say certain types of produce and milk products will last for several weeks or more.
Allison Forajter, a registered dietitian with Hospitality and Nutrition Services at Community Hospital, and Kelly Devine Rickert, a registered dietitian and owner of Devine Nutrition Inc., offer the following tips to help shoppers stock up on more healthful options that also stay fresh or shelf stable for longer periods of time.
Pantry staples
While it may be tempting to grab childhood favorites like boxed mac and cheese or canned spaghetti and meatballs, there are much more healthful options to stock up on, Forajter says.
Foods like canned or dried beans and lentils can be used in several dishes for a more healthful twist, especially if you are unable to get your hands on meat at the store.
“Lentils are very versatile and can be used in place of ground beef in recipes such as sloppy joes or ziti with lentils,” she said.
Whole grains like oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice, wild rice, farro and barley also have long shelf lives and are filled with nutrients, she said.
Fruit and vegetables
Canned fruit can be a great way to get one’s daily fruit intake. However, it’s important to choose canned fruit in 100% fruit juice, and not fruit canned in syrup, Forajter says.
Even for those who are grocery shopping every couple of weeks, some fruits will stay fresh for long periods of time.
“Apples and citrus are always a good go-to,” Forajter said. “Aside from oranges, keep an eye out for mandarin oranges, clementines, grapefruit.”
When purchasing canned items, such as vegetables, soups and beans, look for options that are low in salt, Rickert says.
Fresh vegetables that tend to last longer include potatoes, onions, carrots and squash, she said.
Don’t forget about dried and frozen fruit as well, since the latter can be used in smoothies, as an oatmeal topping or mixed in with teas, lemonade or water.
Overripe bananas can be frozen as well and tossed into smoothies or thawed to make banana bread or muffins, Forajter said.
Dairy
For those having a difficult time locating milk at the store or want to avoid running to the store each week for a new gallon, Forajter says shelf stable milk may be a good alternative.
“I’ve noticed that plant milks such as almond and soy have a long expiration date to begin with,” she said.
Organic milk also tends to have a longer expiration date, she said.
“These are good alternatives if you’re trying to stretch time between grocery trips,” Forajter said.
For large families, a gallon or two of milk may not last long, but for individuals or couples, a gallon of milk can last a longer period of time. Many may not know milk can be frozen to last even longer, Forajter says.
“It will expand in the freezer, so be sure to leave a little room, but it can be thawed and consumed as normal,” she said.
For those who need to use milk before it expires, try adding it to oatmeal or making a creamy soup, she suggests.
Protein sources
While meat is often a go-to for a source of protein, there are other options available as well, Rickert says.
“Peanut butter, vacuum packed tuna packets and eggs are great to keep on hand,” she said.
For other protein choices, she recommends buying fresh meats and freezing what isn’t used.
For example, look for 95% lean sirloin and make it into patties to grill versus buying boxed frozen burgers, which are much higher in salt and fat, she says.
“I store some of my meat purchases in the freezer right away if I am not going to make it within a few days of purchase,” she said.
Easy swaps
Even simple changes can make a big difference in the nutritional value of a food.
Whole grain waffles, for example, have more fiber and protein than waffles with refined grains, Forajter says.
Bread, oats, crackers and pastas with whole grains are another easy way to get nutrients without changing everyday meals and snacks, Rickert says.
Instead of frozen pizza, Rickert suggests making your own pizzas using a whole grain English muffin or a homemade pizza crust kit.
“I use leftover veggies to add to the pizza from the week,” she says.
Other tips
Before heading out or placing an online order for groceries, Rickert says there are a few things you can do to be as efficient as possible.
“My first tip will always be to inventory what you currently have,” she said. “What meals can you make or just need a few ingredients for? Add those items to your list first.”
For example, if an individual has pasta, add pasta sauce to the list. In addition, put an Italian sausage and no-salt added green beans to the list.
When making your list, try to shop for at least one week to 10 days to minimize trips to the store, Rickert suggests.
“Use your fresh items first, followed by pantry and freezer items last,” she said.
