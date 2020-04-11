Stocking the pantry

Fresh vegetables that tend to last longer include potatoes, onions, carrots and squash, she said.

Don’t forget about dried and frozen fruit as well, since the latter can be used in smoothies, as an oatmeal topping or mixed in with teas, lemonade or water.

Overripe bananas can be frozen as well and tossed into smoothies or thawed to make banana bread or muffins, Forajter said.

Dairy

For those having a difficult time locating milk at the store or want to avoid running to the store each week for a new gallon, Forajter says shelf stable milk may be a good alternative.

“I’ve noticed that plant milks such as almond and soy have a long expiration date to begin with,” she said.

Organic milk also tends to have a longer expiration date, she said.

“These are good alternatives if you’re trying to stretch time between grocery trips,” Forajter said.

For large families, a gallon or two of milk may not last long, but for individuals or couples, a gallon of milk can last a longer period of time. Many may not know milk can be frozen to last even longer, Forajter says.