SUPER-COUPONING: A mindset of preparedness

Electric space heaters can generate a lot of heat quickly. Use with care and keep flammable items away from the heating elements. Always set them on the floor a healthy distance from the walls, and never leave them unattended.

You can also purchase space heaters that run on kerosene or propane – the latter being most common for camping-style heaters. Both have a carbon monoxide risk, so do not operate them while sleeping. Have a functional carbon monoxide detector on hand, and if you’re using a propane heater, crack a window open just a bit to allow fresh air to flow in too as burning propane generates more carbon monoxide.

Consider closing off unused rooms and moving the family to the room where the heat source is located. If any of the unused rooms contain plumbing, turn the water in the closest sink to a slow trickle to prevent the pipes from freezing and bursting.

Don’t overlook the value of bundling up too! Dress in layers and wear extra blankets if needed. Another item you may want to have on hand are disposable, charcoal hand heaters. These are often marketed to winter sports enthusiasts, but they provide safe, pocket-sized heat for hands, fingers and toes.