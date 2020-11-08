SUPER-COUPONING: A reminder on post-holiday sales

It’s that time of year again — when, through two months’ worth of calendar time, we’ll travel through Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas season.

Each of these holidays is, of course, fun to celebrate, and dutifully year after year, our stores will be filled with holiday-themed items to purchase. Whether you’re looking for themed tablecloths, napkins, or other holiday home décor, couponers know that the best time to purchase any of these items is after the holiday has passed — not before.

Halloween has ended, but in the days ahead, I’ll be on the lookout for clearance deals on anything our family might like to have on hand for next year’s Halloween — colored lighting, costume pieces, and decorative accessories.

Stores typically drop their holiday clearance items to 50% off just days after the holiday passes. If any items remain on the shelves, I’ll look for another round of discounts to appear, which can take 50% to 75% off, and at times, 90% off.

In addition to decorative items, I also look for food items and snacks that might not scream “Halloween” (and yes, that pun was absolutely intended!) Post-Halloween is a great time to buy snack size candies that you and your household enjoy, as well as themed baking mixes.