SUPER-COUPONING: A second freezer enables additional stock-up storage

Dear Jill,

I am considering purchasing a second freezer. I'd like your thoughts on whether this is worth the investment and if the costs of it will save me money in the long run. I'm thinking it would be nice to stock up on meats and other frozen foods.

Nancy U.

While I realize that not everyone has space for a second freezer, if you do have room for one, it can be a fantastic way to save money on perishable foods. When I was a child, my parents had a chest freezer in our basement, so I grew up understanding that the “big freezer” was for anything that my mom got on sale or was too large to store in our refrigerator’s attached freezer.

After I got married and became an avid couponer, I realized how beneficial having a second freezer would be to my family. While it’s not always easy to find coupons for ground beef, pork tenderloin or fish fillets, it’s easy to play the sales-cycle game and purchase these kinds of things when prices are low. A second freezer gives you plenty of space to stock up on frozen foods, and then you can plan meals around what’s in the freezer versus what’s on sale this week.

