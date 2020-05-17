SUPER-COUPONING: Adventures in 'at-any-price' shopping

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Jill,

During these trying times, I would like to know how you are shopping. Are you taking precautions going to the store? Are you worried about coupons or sale prices right now? Please share what you personally are doing.

Madison L.

I haven’t been to a supermarket since the first week of March. That’s been a huge change for me, as I used to shop at one or two different stores each week! All of that changed when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Feb. 25 that “disruption to everyday life may be severe” due to the coronavirus.

That week, I took a visual inventory of how much food we had in our pantry and chest freezer, and I made several more trips to the supermarket to further stock up on food and supplies I wanted to have on hand.

My home state of Illinois issued a Stay-At-Home order on March 21st, but we had already locked down before that. As we have someone in the family who is immunocompromised, we decided that we wanted to reduce our risk to the virus as much as possible. That meant no more trips to the store for anyone in the family.