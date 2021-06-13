SUPER-COUPONING: An overview (and review) of grocery delivery

Dear Jill,
What are your thoughts about ordering groceries from home for delivery or pick-up?
Can one be specific, say on brand names, the amount, size, thickness and pounds (especially meats and poultry), only fresh produce (no overripe or bruised fruit), payment method, and so on. What about sales/discount prices and coupons? What if you are not satisfied? And, do you tip a delivery person?
Ed G.
According to Inmar, nearly 80% of consumers in the US shopped online for groceries during the COVID-19 outbreak. Now that our country is slowly returning to normal, grocery delivery remains popular with shoppers. A 2021 survey by Lending Tree notes that nearly two-thirds of people plan to continue utilizing grocery delivery post-pandemic.
On the surface, online grocery ordering is similar at whatever store you’re shopping at. You’ll visit the store’s website or app, create an account with your store of choice, and begin adding items to your cart. When it’s time to check out, select your delivery or pickup time window and payment method.
That said, each chain of stores has its own delivery differences too. During the pandemic, our family experimented with ordering from multiple grocery stores, both for delivery and curbside pickup, and we noticed a variety of options that were specific to individual stores.
For example, all stores we shopped allowed you to specify brand and size of the items you wanted to buy, but each store handled substitutions differently. One chain allowed you to mark “no substitutions” on the item, while another allowed us to pick second and third acceptable choices for the item.
Other stores utilize apps that allow the person fulfilling your order to text you in real time, alerting you to any out-of-stock items and verifying any substitutes that you might like. This is another great option to ensure that you are getting exactly the items you want.
Each store that we shopped had an area to include notes to our shoppers regarding special requests on cuts of meat, produce condition, or any other concerns.
Sale pricing tends to differ between store chains too. Some stores honor their advertised, in-store pricing for curbside or delivery orders, while others had a separate set of pricing for online ordering that did not follow the weekly ads at all.
Be aware too that stores may handle coupons and payment options differently. One of the stores in our area will only accept electronic coupons for delivery orders, because you pay for your order at the time of checkout. Another area store has a personal shopper who will meet you at your car to collect payment and deduct any paper coupons you’ve brought along.
Most of the grocery stores we shopped had a nominal delivery fee around $5.00, while others waived the fee if your grocery order was more than $100. It’s definitely worth doing a little research to see how your store handles all of these issues.
Regarding tipping, this is another area where you’ll need to research your store’s order policies. We always thought it was appropriate to tip the delivery drivers, but one area chain has a “no tipping” policy that is publicly advertised — and indeed, their drivers declined tips each time.
Some stores utilize third-party services such as Instacart or Shipt to fulfill online orders. In these cases, the person shopping for you is an independent, gig-economy worker who responded to your order request versus an employee of the store itself. With these services, a tip of 20% is expected. (Yes, this could add up to a substantial additional charge if your grocery order is quite large.)
If you are not satisfied with anything once you receive your order, you should call the store via the customer service number on your receipt and express your concerns. During the early, hectic months of the pandemic, we had a few orders where items simply did not come that we had ordered and paid for. In each case, the store refunded the charges and apologized for any errors.
