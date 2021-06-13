SUPER-COUPONING: An overview (and review) of grocery delivery

Most of the grocery stores we shopped had a nominal delivery fee around $5.00, while others waived the fee if your grocery order was more than $100. It’s definitely worth doing a little research to see how your store handles all of these issues.

Regarding tipping, this is another area where you’ll need to research your store’s order policies. We always thought it was appropriate to tip the delivery drivers, but one area chain has a “no tipping” policy that is publicly advertised — and indeed, their drivers declined tips each time.

Some stores utilize third-party services such as Instacart or Shipt to fulfill online orders. In these cases, the person shopping for you is an independent, gig-economy worker who responded to your order request versus an employee of the store itself. With these services, a tip of 20% is expected. (Yes, this could add up to a substantial additional charge if your grocery order is quite large.)

If you are not satisfied with anything once you receive your order, you should call the store via the customer service number on your receipt and express your concerns. During the early, hectic months of the pandemic, we had a few orders where items simply did not come that we had ordered and paid for. In each case, the store refunded the charges and apologized for any errors.

