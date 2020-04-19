SUPER-COUPONING: Are meal kits a good value?

These services also have a wide variety of meal styles. A service that offers hamburgers, fried chicken, and vegetables is likely to have a lower per-meal price than one delivering the ingredients to gourmet seafood dishes. Ultimately, whichever kind of service you choose, you will be paying a premium for the convenience of having all of your ingredients, and each night’s recipes, delivered to you.

For comparison’s sake, I recently bought five pounds of bone-in chicken thighs at the supermarket for 77 cents per pound. There were six thighs in the package, which cost $3.85. Serving these with a one-pound bag of frozen mixed vegetables and a .99 package of biscuits totaled just $5.83 to feed my family of four. A similar dinner from a meal kit costs $17.96.

That said, it isn’t always about getting the lowest price. With the world currently experiencing self-imposed quarantines and the urgency to shelter-in-place to avoid the COVID-19 virus, the convenience and safety of not having to brave crowd contamination to put dinner on the table is certainly appealing. Additionally, with the level of detail and step-by-step recipe instruction, many reviewers cite that learning to be a better cook via the meal kits’ recipes is one of their favorite benefits of subscribing to a meal service.