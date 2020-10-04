SUPER-COUPONING: Are you prepared for a water outage?

We delivered the water, and I told them to come over and refill their containers anytime they needed it. Once their power was restored, they returned all of the coolers and containers to our house.

It was a good thing they did too because a few days later, our household was awoken by a Public Works employee ringing the doorbell. A water main had broken on our street, and the city gave us ten minutes’ notice that they would be shutting the water off for most of the day. Immediately, our family jumped into action, scrambling to fill all of the coolers and containers that we’d just gotten back — along with filling our bathtub with water too.

We were a bit frantic too, as we were having a small get-together for my husband’s birthday that afternoon. The water ended up being off for about 12 hours, and fortunately, our guests were good-natured about having to fill a bucket from the bathtub, and then pour them into the toilet tank to flush! It wasn’t an ideal situation, but we made it work — and again, fortunately, we had a little bit of notice that allowed us to catch as much water as we could.