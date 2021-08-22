SUPER-COUPONING: Back to achool — what does it look like this year?

Back-to-school time is also the best time of the year to stock up on school and office supplies for your home as well. Last year, a tremendous portion of the nation’s schoolchildren were attending school remotely from home, and the same was true for a good part of the workforce. More people were learning and working from home than ever before, and many of us devoted a desk, table, or corner of our homes specifically as a home office space.

If you’re still working at home, or if you feel that there’s any possibility that your children may go through another round of at-home schooling, do not miss this opportunity to stock your home office spaces with pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, and other necessary supplies while prices are still low. This is the time of year I like to purchase printer paper, adhesive tape, glue sticks, paper clips and binder clips, highlighters, and permanent markers to restock my desk.

If you have young children who enjoy making crafts, consider stocking up on things like glue and glue sticks, construction paper, poster board, and other items currently at low prices too.