SUPER-COUPONING: Beware of “scam sites” when shopping online

Last week, I shared some tips on saving money on large furniture purchases. I discussed finding a new outdoor couch and the wide range in prices I spotted at a variety of retailers for the identical couch. I opted to purchase the couch from a well-known home center, but before my research was complete, I also saw the same couch on yet another site for just $20 — with free shipping!
When something seems too good to be true, it usually is. Not only do the raw materials for the couch likely cost far more than $20, but there is also no way any business could make money shipping a couch free of charge that weighs over 100 pounds!
I’d stumbled across a scam website. These websites, at first glance, look legitimate. They usually have attractive designs, and the products and descriptions also appear to be valid. However, the prices are so much lower than could reasonably be explained. If you spend a little more time looking around the website, you may find no physical address or contact info for the shop either.
The domain names for these sites often look nonsensical — a seemingly random combination of letters and numbers with a dot-com attached at the end. So how are they luring in so many “customers?”
These websites are designed to lure price-conscious shoppers in with apparent rock-bottom pricing, then capture credit card numbers and send them overseas. You’ll never receive the item you ordered because these sites likely do not have it at all. They simply lifted photos and descriptions of products from legitimate retailers, setting up online “traps” to capture your name, address, and payment information.
In late 2020, Gemini Advisory released a report on the explosion of this new kind of fraud, noting “e-Commerce scam shops operate as follows: the fraudsters create an online shop to advertise and sell their goods, collect customers’ payment card data and personally identifiable information as they unknowingly purchase faulty, counterfeit, or nonexistent products, and then sell that customer data on dark web marketplaces.”
Once your information has been captured, stolen, and sold, you’re opening yourself, and your credit or debit card, up to further fraud and identity theft issues.
I cannot stress enough that no matter how savvy you are online, you could be lured in by one of these scam shops. Many of them advertise heavily on social media networks like Facebook and Instagram, making themselves appear more legitimate.
One of my family members was interested in building a shed, but with the spike in lumber and plywood prices this year, he was putting it off. He decided to look at pricing for prefabricated shed kits. These kits typically run around $1,000 or more for an 8’ x 8’ shed. Then, he spotted a shed kit on a website for just $99 — with, what else — free shipping.
Knowing what you know now, is it likely he would ever have received the shed had he ordered it online? No. And, when he showed me the website, all of the clues I mentioned above were present. It had a bizarre, unpronounceable domain name that seemed to simply be a random string of characters. The site had an entire page of sheds for sale ranging in size from the small one he was looking at to a large, 21’ long shed — and all of them were priced at $99.
To humor him, and myself, we added the shed to our online shopping cart and proceeded to the payment screen. Something was poorly coded in the online shopping cart though, and above the fields where one would type your name and shipping address, there was a drop-down list filled with the personal information of other shoppers who had tried to order sheds! Anyone viewing the cart page could pull up dozens of unsuspecting shoppers’ names, addresses, and other information.
My family member was now convinced that the “scam sites” I’d warned about indeed exist, and he realized just how easy it is to be lured in by the thought of a great deal.
Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.