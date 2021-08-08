SUPER-COUPONING: Beware of “scam sites” when shopping online

In late 2020, Gemini Advisory released a report on the explosion of this new kind of fraud, noting “e-Commerce scam shops operate as follows: the fraudsters create an online shop to advertise and sell their goods, collect customers’ payment card data and personally identifiable information as they unknowingly purchase faulty, counterfeit, or nonexistent products, and then sell that customer data on dark web marketplaces.”

Once your information has been captured, stolen, and sold, you’re opening yourself, and your credit or debit card, up to further fraud and identity theft issues.

I cannot stress enough that no matter how savvy you are online, you could be lured in by one of these scam shops. Many of them advertise heavily on social media networks like Facebook and Instagram, making themselves appear more legitimate.

One of my family members was interested in building a shed, but with the spike in lumber and plywood prices this year, he was putting it off. He decided to look at pricing for prefabricated shed kits. These kits typically run around $1,000 or more for an 8’ x 8’ shed. Then, he spotted a shed kit on a website for just $99 — with, what else — free shipping.