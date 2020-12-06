SUPER-COUPONING: 'Big Data' revisited: Readers sound off

It's not offensively invasive as we enjoy staying at those sorts of places, but it is eye-opening that my wife and I must now be in a database that says we like to stay in lakeside cabins every August!

Charles T.”

“Dear Jill,

I want to share what happened to me over the last year. My husband passed away from natural causes. Shortly after his death, I got a letter from my insurance company urging me to purchase life insurance from my insurance carrier. I have auto insurance with this company, but not life.

I called my carrier and expressed my extreme disappointment that they would use my husband's death as an excuse to try to sell me more insurance. I had not yet told my insurance carrier about his death. They just knew.

Emilia N."

Emilia's story may seem incredible, but I can unequivocally attest to the fact that this kind of marketing happens. The past year was difficult for my family, as we lost two close family members. Within a week of each person's death, I received a letter from our insurance company trying to sell me more life insurance.