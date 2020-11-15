SUPER-COUPONING: Budget mantra: Think like a couponer

I had two $1 coupons for the soap refills. So after my coupons, I paid $5.48 for two large bottles, just $2.74 each.

This works out to about five cents per ounce. Normally my 'buy it' price [for liquid soap] is 7 cents an ounce or less. Maybe others do not take the time to do the math in the aisle, but the same large refills would work out to about 11 cents an ounce in the absence of a good deal like this one.

Maricela P.”

“Dear Jill,

Here is a tip I wanted to share with you. I notice that sometimes when I go to the grocery store, I run into someone in the meat department marking down meats. Last week I asked him if there is a certain day that they do this. He said that they always drop the prices on Tuesday mornings for meats that are close to outdating.

I have since adjusted my shopping days because the butcher often puts stickers on these meats for 30% off to 50% off. I have also utilized my freezer more to store the meats I am buying at half price. This has allowed my husband and I to enjoy some better cuts of meats and steaks that we would not normally purchase at higher prices.

Josephine K.”

“Dear Jill,