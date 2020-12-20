SUPER-COUPONING: Combining coupon discounts and offers

Dear Jill, In my newspaper coupons, one page has coupons for $3.00 off a bag of dog food and also one for ‘Buy a bag of dog food, get dog treats free.’ I bought both and tried to use the $3.00 coupon on the dog food and then use the treats coupon on a bag of treats. One coupon beeped, and the cashier said no, I would have to choose one coupon or the other. Is this true, and if so, why would the brand put these coupons right next to each other. When I saw them together, I believed I could use them together. Angie D.

This situation is an unusual one because it doesn’t come up that often, but to most shoppers, it seems simple: I have a coupon for dog food, and I have a coupon for dog treats. Why can’t I use one coupon on each?

Depending on the terms on the coupons, you may be able to. It can depend on both the terms of the coupons and the store’s coupon policy. First, both coupons in question need to be coded to work together by the manufacturer. This means that if both are scanned in the same transaction, one will attach to the dog food, while the second attaches to the dog treats.