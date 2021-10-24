SUPER-COUPONING: Counterfeit couponing in the movies

'Dear Jill,

We recently watched a movie about women who became wealthy selling fake coupons. While it is a comedy, I read it was based on a true story.

I would like to know how these ladies got away with selling fake coupons for so long. How did they actually work when scanned at the store if they were fake? Were they punished at all? In the movie, one fled and moved to Europe.

I would also like to know if the companies hurt by the actions of these women were reimbursed. It seemed that they made millions of dollars.

Chelsea B.”

The movie “Queenpins” is a fictionalized version of the story of a women-run counterfeit coupon ring that was busted in Phoenix, Arizona in 2012. In the real-life story, three women were arrested for selling counterfeit coupons. The police seized over $40 million worth of counterfeits, along with multiple luxury vehicles, a speedboat, and dozens of firearms.