SUPER-COUPONING: Coupon exclusions annoy shoppers

In the case of the nut bars, the brand may have excluded the flavors that it has the lowest profit margin on. Perhaps the brand excluded its best-selling flavors to boost sales on its less-popular flavors, encouraging shoppers to try something new. The brand may even plan to discontinue some flavors in the near future, and a high-value coupon like this might help clear the old inventory off the shelves.

Concerning the cleaning product, again, we’re not privy to the reason a brand would want to discount a single bottle and not the twin pack. Perhaps the twin packs sell well without any promotion. If so, why would the brand want to discount them at all? They may appeal to people who like to shop in bulk and buy more than one at once. A coupon for a single bottle may be more appealing to a new customer who is curious about the product but might be more willing to take a chance on a single-item purchase to try it for the first time versus buying a two-pack.