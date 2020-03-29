SUPER-COUPONING: Coupon questions confound shoppers

I got a coupon in the newspaper for '$2.00 off one paper towel product $15.00 retail value or greater.' Here is my question: If a large pack of paper towels regularly sells for $17.99, but then it goes on sale for $14.99, will this coupon work? Is the coupon coded to work on the regular price or the sale price?

New or unusual wording on coupons can be confusing at times, especially when the same item can sell for different prices week to week. However, a coupon like this is designed to work on the actual selling price of the item – whatever that price happens to be this week. To answer your question, the coupon would absolutely be valid on the $17.99 package, but when the same package of paper towels goes on sale, and its price dips below $15.00, the coupon for $2.00 off a $15.00 purchase will no longer be valid. As much as this scenario would be a better financial deal by pairing the coupon with the lower sale price, it will not be valid.