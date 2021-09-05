SUPER-COUPONING: Coupon text getting smaller and smaller

Over the years, many consumers have also asked me why the product photos in coupon inserts are often so large, while the coupons themselves are very small. The product images are large and colorful to catch your eye and cement the brand and product in your mind in the hope that you’ll buy it the next time you go to the store.

While the manufacturer also provides coupons for you that they’ll reimburse the store for if you use the coupons to buy the product — guess what? From a financial standpoint, it’s better for the brand if you see the product in the ad, forget your coupon, and buy it anyway. They’ve sold you the item without having to pay for your usage of the coupon that accompanied their advertisement.

Each time I explain this, I receive emails from readers insisting it can’t possibly be true — but it is.