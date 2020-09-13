SUPER-COUPONING: Couponing does not equate hoarding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When coupon users become adept at matching high-value coupons to great sales, they can bring products home for extremely low prices.

At times, a product may even be free after a coupon! These are the kinds of deals that couponers get excited about — who doesn’t like getting something free? When you’re paying very little for something, it’s also tempting (and smart!) to stock up on more than you need right now when prices are low.

However, most people agree that there’s a line between buying “enough” and buying “too much.”

“Dear Jill,

I have noticed that some self-proclaimed super-couponers develop an internal competition to get as much ‘free stuff’ as they can. They can become hoarders of sorts with a large stash of things they don’t really need or use. Sadly, many of these products sit on the shelves in their homes only to expire.

I know such a person and had a discussion with her about this. She has since started donating to food banks and giving soaps and hair products to co-workers who are having financial problems due to the pandemic. People need to re-examine their motivation for their purchasing and to be sure to rotate their inventory, donating to those in need when they can.

Susan T.”