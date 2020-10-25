SUPER-COUPONING: Coupons at the self-checkout. How do they work?

Dear Jill,

When using paper coupons at a large discount store and doing a self-checkout, the machine has you deposit the coupons that you have used in a slot, one by one. I’m curious how the store actually gets reimbursed from the manufacturer? Is it by submitting the paper coupons or electronically via the receipt transactions? I’ve heard of some people using a valuable coupon but depositing a different one. This allows using the valuable one again another day. How bad is that? - Dave S.

Whether you use coupons at a traditional check-out lane with a cashier or scan your coupons yourself and insert them into a slot at the register, your coupons are physically collected and sent to the manufacturer for reimbursement. Stores can handle this process themselves, but many opt to use a coupon clearinghouse, which helps automate the process of receiving reimbursement for the coupons submitted by shoppers.

At the clearinghouse, the store’s coupons are counted, sorted, and scanned. Next, the clearinghouse invoices each of the manufacturers for the dollar amount collected for this retailer (or chain of stores) during a specified time period. The clearinghouse then issues a check to reimburse the store for the value of the coupons they accepted, minus the coupon’s handling fees.