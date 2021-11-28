SUPER-COUPONING: Deal-making in the time of limits

This didn’t deter me — I’m always up for a coupon challenge! I did need to restructure my deal, though, to stay within the store’s limits and still make it financially attractive. Here’s the deal I put together: I purchased two 12 mega roll packages for $13.14 each. I added two more 6 mega roll packages for $6.82 each, bringing me to $39.92 — very close to the $40 threshold! I added a single box of facial tissue for $1.69, bringing me to $41.61. My store had a $1 e-coupon too for one package of toilet paper, so after that coupon and the $10 instant savings, I paid $30.61. This worked out to about 85 cents per mega roll, which the package says is the equivalent of four regular rolls of toilet paper. Plus, I got a “free” box of facial tissue too — the “filler” item I used to push my total over the $40 mark.