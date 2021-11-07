SUPER-COUPONING: Dealing with stockpile resistance

Whichever category you might fall into (and there is some overlap between the two) you’ll face some storage issues: Where will you keep your stockpile of groceries and household goods? If you live in a home with sufficient storage in a garage, basement, or even extra closet space, you may find that you’re able to carve out a dedicated location to store what you have.

As you mentioned, some families may face issues if one partner is on board with stocking up, while another is not. From a couponer’s standpoint, it always makes sense to buy a little more than we need right now if the price is low so that we don’t have to overpay when we need those items again, but the price is at a higher point in the cycle.

From a prepper’s standpoint, the events of 2020 likely confirmed in everyone’s minds that even a minimal amount of preparedness is necessary in case world events become wildly unpredictable. To get a skeptical spouse on board, I would highly recommend pointing out how much the supply chain was disrupted last year. Many news outlets have been predicting additional supply chain issues for the remainder of 2021, and I feel that it’s important to continue to keep additional food on hand.