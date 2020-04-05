SUPER-COUPONING: ‘Do-the-Math’ pricing surprises shoppers

I plan shopping trips by what is in the weekly ad, but when I get to the store, I see items also on sale that were unadvertised. On more than one occasion, I find a deal on sale that is better than what was advertised. For example, a 30-ounce jar of grape jelly was advertised at $8.99. The 12-ounce jars are $2.99. Now you might think that the big jar is the better buy. Surely if you don't like buying jelly as often, that would be true. But let's do the math: The $2.99 jar is about 25 cents per ounce. The $8.99 jar is about 30 cents an ounce. You may go to the store less often for jelly, but you are paying more for each bite.