SUPER-COUPONING: Don’t forget the fine print

Dear Jill, My store had a promotion where you could get a three-pack of soap bars for $2 with a $10 purchase. I also had a $1 manufacturer coupon and was going to put these together for $1 soap after the coupon. I bought other groceries, too, of course. When I got to the checkout, the cashier scanned my coupon, then looked closer at it. She then gave it back to me and removed the coupon discount from my total! She said the $2 soap discount was 'Not Valid with Any Other Promotion.' I don't think it was right of her to remove this as the coupon scanned fine. I ended up telling them to keep their soap.

Who was right? Stacy O.

Stacking a store discount and a manufacturer coupon together can add up to additional savings on the same item. Most store coupons and manufacturer coupons’ terms allow them to be stacked together. However, we do occasionally see text on coupons such as “Not to be combined with other offers.”