SUPER-COUPONING: Don’t toss those expired or leftover products just yet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another item that I always pick up whenever it’s at low post-coupon prices is dish detergent. This is another product that we frequently see reasonable prices for, especially when purchased with coupons or as part of a larger deal. The last time I stocked up on it, my store had 22-ounce bottles on sale for $1.79. I found $1 coupons stuck to many of the bottles at my supermarket, and I picked them up for just 79 cents.

Of course, dish detergent is effective for its intended purpose — washing dishes by hand. However, we’ve learned that it is one of the best tools for unclogging a toilet too. A while back, our toilet became clogged, and no amount of plunging was getting the bowl to drain again. I began searching online for solutions to unclog the toilet, and one idea that kept appearing in search results was a combination of dish soap and hot water.

We squirted about a cup of dish detergent into the toilet bowl and followed it up by pouring in a gallon of hot water. We waited about 15 minutes and plunged again, and the clog moved on its way. The combination of the hot water and the degreasing action in the detergent is believed to help lubricate whatever clog is in the way. It certainly is less expensive than calling a plumber! We have since used this same solution on subsequent clogs, which seem to be a recurring fact of life when you’re raising children.