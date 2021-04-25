SUPER-COUPONING: Downsizing dismays shoppers’ expectations

I opted for the jug. Midway through painting I realized I was not going to have enough paint. I believed I had calculated the paint area correctly and could not determine where I had gone wrong.

Then I took another look at the jug of paint I bought. It contains 116 ounces of paint. A gallon is 128 ounces. Now 12 ounces may not seem like a lot, but I am thoroughly irritated that even gallons of paint are being downsized and cannot be called gallons anymore.

I had to go buy another quart of paint to finish the room. That was actually a quart, but how long can we call things 'gallons' and 'quarts' if they are not?

Coleman B.”

When I read your letter, the first issue that came to mind is that tintable paint bases are often an ounce or two under a gallon in order to leave room for the liquid paint color additives to be mixed in without the can overflowing. (As an aside, I worked at a hardware store mixing paint throughout my college years, so I am quite familiar with the process!) However, a loss of 12 ounces of paint is significant, and it’s much greater than the fluid space necessary to simply tint the paint. Thank you for pointing this out — I, and I’m sure other readers, will be verifying that a gallon is truly a gallon the next time I buy paint.

