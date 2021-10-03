SUPER-COUPONING: Electronic coupon issues and tips

This is the reason that you might see an e-coupon available on one day but not another. That offer may have reached its load limit and disappeared from availability.

In order to prevent missing out on offers, you’ll need to alter the way you currently plan your shopping trips. Instead of waiting to load e-coupons until you’re standing in the store, I highly recommend loading them as soon as you see them. Once the offer is loaded, think of it as being “locked-in” to your account. You will have this e-coupon available to use through the expiration date listed in the offer.

As my reader mentioned, some stores do limit the number of e-coupons you can have loaded and stored in your app at any given time. I don’t go through my stores’ apps randomly loading everything in sight for this reason. However, I will load any offers for anything I’m strongly interested in purchasing this week, as well as any other high-value offers for brands and products that I buy regularly. That way, I’m controlling the number of coupons loaded without missing out on offers.

Typically, new electronic coupons appear on Sundays or the day that your store’s advertising circular goes into effect. One of my local supermarkets has a new ad each Wednesday, so that’s also the day that I will check the store’s app and load any new offers that I like.