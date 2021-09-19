SUPER-COUPONING: Ensuring you get the best per-unit deals

I was comparing prices on laundry detergent the other day because I had two coupons from the paper, a $2 coupon for sizes 46 ounces or less, and a $3 coupon for sizes greater than 46 ounces.

The 46-ounce bottle of detergent was on sale for $5.99. After the coupon, it was $3.99, which works out to about .08 per load. I thought that with the $3 coupon, perhaps the larger jug would be an even better deal though. The store had a 145-ounce jug for $14.99. With the $3 coupon, it would be $11.99, which works out to 10 cents per load.

I was surprised. I thought that for sure, the large jug with the pour spout on it would be a better deal with the higher-value coupon. Instead, I bought the 46-ouncer.

James P.

“Dear Jill,

I wanted to share how I got a great deal on chicken breasts. They were on sale for $1.99 per pound, but there were many packages at my store with stickers on them for $3 off each package because they were getting close to outdating.