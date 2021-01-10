SUPER-COUPONING: Explore ethnic food markets

“Dear Jill,
Could you talk about ethnic food markets for savings? I don't know if coupons can be used, but you may be surprised at the savings and options you might find there. I frequent a Mexican grocery store in my area as the produce is less expensive, as are some meats, and I can buy my favorite Mexican chocolate there too.
Eve D.”
Ethnic grocery stores specialize in foods and products from a specific country or region of the world. Where I live, we have both small stores and supermarkets that cater to Hispanic, Asian, Indian, and European audiences. These stores can be great fun to shop in, not only for the “treasure hunting” aspect of trying new items but also for access to products that simply aren’t available at traditional retailers.
I have enjoyed shopping at ethnic markets for close to two decades. One of my children is of Asian descent, and it was important to us to raise her with an appreciation for her heritage, especially when it comes to cuisine! Many of our memories and family traditions revolve around food, and many of her favorite dishes require ingredients that a typical supermarket doesn’t stock.
Our favorite Asian market is about an hour away from where we live, so we make a once-a-month special trip to stock up on ingredients. Through our shopping trips, I’ve learned that some things are far less expensive there than they are at my local grocery store. In fact, our family continues to be surprised and delighted by some of the discoveries we’ve made.
For example, this Asian market has an enormous fish counter with dozens of varieties of fresh fish. We are fans of monkfish, a firm-fleshed fish with a taste very similar to lobster. We used to purchase it at a specialty fish market for $10.99 per pound as an occasional treat, but this Asian market sells monkfish for $3.99 per pound every day. It’s so reasonable that I buy extra to freeze so we can enjoy several meals between trips.
Ethnic markets are also likely to carry produce items that you may not find elsewhere. My husband loves Korean pears, which are not readily available at our local grocery stores, but local Asian markets carry them regularly. My favorite kind of Japanese tea costs the same at the Asian market as a box of common tea bags at the grocery store.
We have an Indian grocer in our area too, and spices and seasonings are far more reasonably priced than they are at the supermarket – plus, they have lots of wonderful seasoning blends pre-mixed that are convenient to use when cooking.
Our local Mexican grocery has fantastic prices on pork and beef. They also carry a wide selection of powdered laundry detergent, which most of my local supermarkets have phased out. I like washing our sheets and other whites in hot water with powdered detergent, as I think it does a better job than liquid detergent. They also have a fantastic selection of sauces and specialty seasonings for spicing up many of the dishes we make regularly.
One thing to keep in mind is that your local ethnic grocer may not accept manufacturer coupons. (Remember, stores do not have to accept coupons at all – couponing is a privilege, not a right.)
As many smaller markets may not have their own websites either, it’s best to ask at the store itself to determine if they will accept manufacturer coupons.
Part of being an effective coupon shopper is finding the best prices for the items you buy, and even if your ethnic store of choice does not accept coupons, you may still be getting a deal. By finding lower pricing on your purchases of choice, you may still be saving money with per-pound or per-item pricing versus shopping at a traditional retailer – and you’ll also get a chance to enjoy and discover new foods, products and treats that you might not encounter elsewhere.
