SUPER-COUPONING: Explore ethnic food markets

“Dear Jill,

Could you talk about ethnic food markets for savings? I don't know if coupons can be used, but you may be surprised at the savings and options you might find there. I frequent a Mexican grocery store in my area as the produce is less expensive, as are some meats, and I can buy my favorite Mexican chocolate there too.

Eve D.”

Ethnic grocery stores specialize in foods and products from a specific country or region of the world. Where I live, we have both small stores and supermarkets that cater to Hispanic, Asian, Indian, and European audiences. These stores can be great fun to shop in, not only for the “treasure hunting” aspect of trying new items but also for access to products that simply aren’t available at traditional retailers.

I have enjoyed shopping at ethnic markets for close to two decades. One of my children is of Asian descent, and it was important to us to raise her with an appreciation for her heritage, especially when it comes to cuisine! Many of our memories and family traditions revolve around food, and many of her favorite dishes require ingredients that a typical supermarket doesn’t stock.