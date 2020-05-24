SUPER-COUPONING: Get innovative! Readers share staying-home discoveries and resourcefulness

Being home for weeks on end has made me quite resourceful when we have run out of items. We have been using grocery delivery, but we have grown to calling it 'the grocery store slot machine,' as you never know what you will get. Most weeks, we have been missing at least a third of what we try to order due to out of stock issues. So, this has given us plenty of time to clean out cupboards and our freezer and find things we had forgotten about or found new uses for. A forgotten frozen pie crust in the back of the freezer inspired us to use leftover chicken, a can of cream soup, and frozen vegetables to make pot pies. We ran out of paper towels, then napkins, but I found a pack of "Congratulations Graduate" napkins left over from our son's party and used those for several weeks. We ran out of charcoal for our barbecue grill, then remembered there was a small bag stored with our camping gear. Getting the camping gear out revealed a treasure trove of more supplies: Dehydrated soup mixes, a package of sanitizing wipes, a small bottle of dish detergent, and yes, a roll of toilet paper.