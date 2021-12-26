SUPER-COUPONING: Getting the last bit out of the bottle

'Dear Jill,

Does your frugality extend to not being wasteful in life? I believe that saving money means maximizing everything that we have. It means getting the last bit out of the jelly jar and the last squeeze of mustard. It means running water into the shampoo bottle to get the last of it out.

For some, it means washing out reclose-able bags so that you can use them again. I would also argue that it is making better choices when you purchase. Less waste is generated by using bar soap over liquid soaps. Less environmental impact is generated with powder laundry detergent as well, which is the standard all over the world, but here many people choose the more wasteful option of using liquids. I want to know how many of these choices you are making and using your position to lead others to make.

Ros P.”

I like to think that I’m frugal in many areas of life that aren’t simply financial. While I aim to pay the lowest prices possible for my groceries and household items, I’m not wasteful with them once they come home. I, too, try to get the last squeeze of ketchup out of the bottle and swipe the bottom of the peanut butter jar with a spatula.