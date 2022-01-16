SUPER-COUPONING: Gift card tips

Many gift cards work in conjunction with a retailer’s app, allowing you to scan and enter the card’s balance into the app itself. Then, you can either use the physical card or the barcode within the app to pay from the card’s balance. This is also a good backup in case you misplace the physical card.

Unfortunately, a common form of gift card fraud involves scammers who record the numbers on the back of blank gift cards in the store, then wait for the gift cards to be purchased and activated. Once active, the scammer can then use the gift card number to shop online, often before the person who purchased the card had a chance to spend the funds themselves. (More on this in a moment.)

For this reason, the issuer of the gift card will also typically ask for a copy of the receipt showing the gift card’s activation to verify that the card truly belongs to you. This can put you in an awkward position though if the card was given to you without a receipt as you’ll have to admit to the gift-giver that you’ve misplaced their card! However, doing so may be better than losing out on the entire balance of the lost card.