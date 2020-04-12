SUPER-COUPONING: Grocery delivery and meal kits

If you prefer to use shopping apps versus shopping on the stores’ or services’ websites, you might also like some of these apps’ time-saving features. My local supermarket’s app includes a barcode-scanning feature. If you are running out of something at home, scanning the barcode of the product you have in hand at home automatically adds it to your delivery shopping list.

Can you use coupons? If your store of choice offers its own delivery service, you will likely be able to apply the same electronic coupons on your order that you could also use in-store. One of my local stores’ apps notifies me if there is an electronic coupon for an item I’m buying. Unfortunately, most grocery delivery services do not accept paper manufacturer coupons, but Peapod does take them. To receive credit, you pay for your order online, then place your coupons in an envelope and give it to your delivery driver.

Most grocery delivery services charge a fee that ranges from $6-$10 per shipment. One service offers a $15 monthly fee for all orders. With some stores and services, you can also lower your delivery fee by widening the delivery window too. For example, if I would like my groceries in one hour, I would pay the full price. By accepting a four-hour delivery timespan, my store also lowers the delivery fee.