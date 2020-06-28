SUPER-COUPONING: Here are a few tips get you started

3. Shop ahead of your needs, and buy a little more than you need right now. When you spot a great deal on something you purchase often, especially something with a long shelf life, don’t be afraid to stock up. I’m not talking about going to extremes and buying dozens of packages of the same item — instead, think about buying three months’ worth of an item at a time. Most sales cycles last about 12 weeks at major chain stores. This means that if you see a product at a low sale price, it will likely be about 12 weeks before you see the same item dip into that sale range again. Buying enough for three months ensures that you’re paying the lowest possible price and can “shop” from your own cabinet or pantry instead of heading to the store and paying a higher price.