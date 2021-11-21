SUPER-COUPONING: How many newspapers to maximize your coupon library?

'Dear Jill,

I would like to know how many Sunday newspapers you recommend I get each week. A store near me sells them for a dollar, and sometimes I buy an extra one because if I use just one single $1 coupon, then I feel that I've paid for the cost of the paper.

Do you think it's worth getting two or more papers each week? I could probably subscribe and get my second paper delivered too, instead of buying it at the store.

Rhonda L.”

One of the biggest benefits of getting multiple newspapers, specifically for the coupons, is that you’re able to stock up on more discounted items when your coupons line up to a good sale at the store. Most supermarkets operate on a 12-week pricing cycle, where the items in the store fluctuate both high and low in price.

As couponers, we want to move in when the prices are at the lowest point in the cycle and stock up on those low-priced items as much as possible. Naturally, the more coupons we have for these items, the more money we’ll save when stocking up on them.