SUPER-COUPONING: How to start stockpiling

(It’s worth noting that many stores are still recovering from supply chain interruptions due to the Coronavirus pandemic, so it’s not always as easy as it used to be to reach that 50% off mark. However, each week I’m excited to see that more sales are returning and appearing in my local stores’ sales ads, and I feel that within the next few months, we should see the savings “game” resuming at its normal levels.)

Once you see a product’s price has dropped into your “buy” range, consider that you may not see this same item on sale in a similar low price range again for close to three months. So, to stockpile, you’ll want to buy three months’ worth of that item to tide you over at home until the next time you can anticipate a sale.

Now, this doesn’t mean you need to purchase 20 or 30 of the same item — focus on how many of the item you will use over the next three months. You can buy as many as you’d like, but the three-month estimate is a good guideline to follow.